Mps' 24% Hike Vs Workers' 2%: The Harsh Math Of Inflation

The purpose of Dearness Allowance (DA) is to provide relief to employees from rising inflation. But when the retail inflation rate has crossed 6-7%, how will a mere 2% DA increase provide relief to employees? This is just like giving a biscuit to a hungry person and saying,“This is enough!”

The anger of the associations and unions of government employees is justified. They were demanding a fair salary hike and a reasonable increase in dearness allowance for a long time, but the government considered it an avoidable expenditure and made a nominal increase.

Now some big questions have arisen before the employee organisations – Has inflation increased only for MPs? When the DA of employees has to be increased, why does the treasury look empty? Has the contribution of common employees reduced for the government?

24% relief to MPs – from whose money?

Now take a look at the situation of MPs. MPs already get many allowances and facilities – free air and rail travel, government bungalows, office-staff facilities and security arrangements in addition to separate medical and pension benefits. Despite so many facilities, they were given a 24% hike in salary and allowances.

This unilateral decision points towards injustice to the public and employees. The question arises that when there is talk of improving the country's economy, then what is the justification for such a huge increase in the salary of MPs?

'This is injustice!'

There is tremendous anger among government employees and the general public regarding this decision. Social media is flooded with memes and posts criticising the government.

On Twitter and Facebook, people are saying, inflation has increased for everyone, but in the eyes of the government, only MPs need relief!

An irked employee said:“Come on, now inflation has also been divided into VIPs and common people!” Another tweet:“If MPs can get a 24% hike, then the same formula should be applied to employees as well!”

This is not just an issue of salary hikes, but it is time to question the priorities of the government. Whenever it comes to giving relief to the general public, the government treasury is said to be empty, but when it comes to increasing the facilities of the MPs themselves, there is no concern about the budget!

Does this happen in other countries as well?

If we talk about other countries, then in developed democracies there are strict rules on the salary hike of MPs, and it is usually increased in line with the inflation rate.

In countries like America, Britain, and Canada, the salary of MPs is decided by the Pay Commission and independent economic institutions, and not directly by the government.

In India, MPs have the power to determine their own salaries and allowances, which creates this imbalance. This is the reason why this issue repeatedly causes public outrage.

Now what?

The government employee union is preparing to protest on this issue. Efforts are being made to put pressure on the Pay Commission and policymakers so that the DA hike is made in line with the inflation rate.

But the big question is whether the government will take any concrete steps to remove this inequality or if this issue will be suppressed in a few days?

This decision has made it clear that the leaders have the first right to the hard-earned money of the public. Why are such double standards being adopted with the employees and the public? Is this decision justified, or a joke on the employees?

All eyes are also on the government's reaction. From a political point of view, this issue can increase public discontent, which will give the opposition an opportunity to attack the government. If the government tries to justify this decision, it can create more resentment among the employees and the middle class.

The author is a Research Scholar based out of Hisar, Haryana. Views expressed are the author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now