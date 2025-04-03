403
New scandal emerges in US
(MENAFN) A new scandal has emerged in the U.S., not because of the bombing itself, but due to a serious security breach by top officials. The issue isn’t the bombing of defenseless people, which has been a long-standing practice in U.S. foreign policy, especially against Muslim-majority nations. Rather, it’s the premature and reckless disclosure of sensitive military plans.
High-ranking U.S. officials, including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Vice President J.D. Vance, have all been caught using the messaging app Signal for discussions related to military action in Yemen. Although Signal is encrypted, it is not a secure platform for sensitive government operations, and such meetings should have been conducted using more secure methods. The breach raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of the government’s security measures.
Waltz’s error was even more egregious because he invited Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to these discussions. Sharing classified information with journalists about military strategies, especially involving sensitive data, is highly inappropriate and illegal under the National Security Act.
The presence of Goldberg and the casual approach to security were criticized as unprofessional and dangerously negligent, further fueling concerns about Washington’s handling of classified matters.
