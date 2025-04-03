Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Law enforcement announces five wounded in Amsterdam knife assault

2025-04-03 05:16:23
(MENAFN) A stabbing incident took place in central Amsterdam on Thursday, resulting in at least five people being injured. The attack occurred near Dam Square, and local police quickly apprehended the suspect. While the motives behind the incident remain unknown, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause.

The stabbing occurred at Sint Nicolaasstraat, which is close to the iconic Dam Square. Emergency responders, including multiple ambulances and a medevac helicopter, were seen at the scene. A section of the area was cordoned off by police as part of their investigation. Authorities have urged the public to submit any available footage or information that could help in the ongoing probe into the attack.

