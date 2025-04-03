403
Phone call between Putin, Trump was not dramatic shift some had expected
(MENAFN) The lengthy phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was not the dramatic shift some had expected. No significant territorial changes or major policy reversals occurred, and the world did not dramatically alter as a result of the conversation. However, this call, lasting nearly two and a half hours, stands out as a success simply because it happened and was not a failure.
The discussion, which is the longest telephone conversation between the two leaders in recent Russian-American history, will be remembered as an important step in the developing détente between Moscow and Washington. This shift in relations, though unthinkable just a few months ago, is now happening, moving the conversation from skepticism to reality. The key takeaway is that the U.S. and Russia have agreed to continue bilateral negotiations, essentially sidelining NATO and the EU in the process.
One crucial point is that Moscow is not making substantial concessions. While Putin agreed to a goodwill gesture of suspending attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days and working on a Black Sea maritime agreement, these were tactical moves rather than substantial shifts. Russia remains firm on addressing the root causes of the conflict, including NATO’s expansion and Ukraine’s treatment of minorities, issues Moscow insists must be resolved for any long-term peace.
