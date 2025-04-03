403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin requests developing towns in Arctic Circle
(MENAFN) At the 6th International Arctic Forum in Murmansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of continuing to develop the Arctic region, particularly focusing on urban improvement and infrastructure. He highlighted that the Arctic holds significant strategic value for Russia and that several large-scale projects must be addressed to ensure its growth.
Putin stressed the need to strengthen transportation and logistics infrastructure while expanding business opportunities, all while protecting the sensitive Arctic ecosystems. He also underscored the importance of enhancing urban environments and making life in the region more comfortable and appealing, encouraging efforts to improve the quality of life for residents of the Far North.
Additionally, Putin called on forum participants to develop concrete plans to enhance the Northern Sea Route, making it more efficient for cargo flows by improving the infrastructure and fleet. Andrey Chibis, the governor of Murmansk Region, echoed these sentiments, describing the route as a powerful economic corridor that could drive the future growth of the region. This year’s forum is focused on creating a more livable environment in the Arctic while underscoring its strategic importance, with special attention to the 500th anniversary of the opening of the Northern Sea Route.
Putin stressed the need to strengthen transportation and logistics infrastructure while expanding business opportunities, all while protecting the sensitive Arctic ecosystems. He also underscored the importance of enhancing urban environments and making life in the region more comfortable and appealing, encouraging efforts to improve the quality of life for residents of the Far North.
Additionally, Putin called on forum participants to develop concrete plans to enhance the Northern Sea Route, making it more efficient for cargo flows by improving the infrastructure and fleet. Andrey Chibis, the governor of Murmansk Region, echoed these sentiments, describing the route as a powerful economic corridor that could drive the future growth of the region. This year’s forum is focused on creating a more livable environment in the Arctic while underscoring its strategic importance, with special attention to the 500th anniversary of the opening of the Northern Sea Route.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment