Kremlin reacts to detained Moldovan governor’s appeal to Putin
(MENAFN) The Kremlin responded on Thursday to an appeal from Yevgenia Gutsul, the detained leader of Moldova’s Gagauzia region, asking Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in securing her release. Gutsul was arrested on Tuesday at Chisinau International Airport, with Moldovan authorities stating that she was on a wanted list. In a statement shared by her lawyers, Gutsul accused the Moldovan government of attempting to dismantle Gagauzia's autonomy through legal means targeting her administration.
In her message to Putin, Gutsul expressed that Gagauzia looks to Russia for support, calling the country a reliable ally for those fighting for truth and legal rights. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow had reviewed the appeal and emphasized that Gutsul’s arrest was inconsistent with democratic principles upheld by the West. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also criticized Moldova for its crackdown on political opponents and media members advocating for closer ties with Russia.
Gutsul's arrest is related to an investigation into alleged financial irregularities during the 2023 gubernatorial election in Gagauzia, which she won. Moldovan authorities have linked her campaign to Russian influence operations aimed at disrupting Moldova’s aspirations to join the European Union.
