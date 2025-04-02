Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Welcomes Tajik-Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Treaty


2025-04-02 01:38:40
Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Jordan has welcomed a trilateral agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, which establishes a common tri-border point and includes the 'Khujand Declaration' on enduring friendship signed by the three countries' leaders.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah highlighted the agreement's significance as a historic step towards strengthening security and stability in Central Asia.
He reiterated Jordan's support for initiatives that promote regional and international peace."

