Jordan Welcomes Tajik-Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Treaty

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Jordan has welcomed a trilateral agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, which establishes a common tri-border point and includes the 'Khujand Declaration' on enduring friendship signed by the three countries' leaders.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah highlighted the agreement's significance as a historic step towards strengthening security and stability in Central Asia.He reiterated Jordan's support for initiatives that promote regional and international peace."

