Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Storage Container For Pies (OCC-1729)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new storage container to help keep a pie fresh," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the EASY SLIDE PIE CONTAINER. My design helps prevent the pie from quickly becoming stale."

The invention provides an improved container for storing pies. In doing so, it helps keep the pie fresher for a longer time period. As a result, it helps prevent wastage of pie. It also would be easier to open and close than traditional food storage containers. The invention features a practical, portable and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and pie lovers of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1729, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

