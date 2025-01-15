Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Grout Nozzle Applicator (OCC-1724)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction, and I thought there could be a better grout nozzle applicator for creating precision grout bead lines," said an inventor, from Orange, Calif., "so I invented the DURAN GROUT
NOZZEL. My design can be used with any standard grout gun to create a uniform and consistent appearance, and it helps reduce cleanup."
The invention provides a modified design for a grout nozzle applicator. In doing so, it allows for more accurate grout bead line applications. As a result, it prevents the grout compound from bleeding onto tiles or other areas. It also reduces cleanup. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for ceramic tile and countertop installation contractors, building construction workers, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1724, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
