Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Grout Nozzle Applicator (OCC-1724)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction, and I thought there could be a better grout nozzle applicator for creating precision grout bead lines," said an inventor, from Orange, Calif., "so I invented the DURAN GROUT

NOZZEL. My design can be used with any standard grout gun to create a uniform and consistent appearance, and it helps reduce cleanup."

The invention provides a modified design for a grout nozzle applicator. In doing so, it allows for more accurate grout bead line applications. As a result, it prevents the grout compound from bleeding onto tiles or other areas. It also reduces cleanup. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for ceramic tile and countertop installation contractors, building construction workers, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

