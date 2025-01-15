Shelley Stewart Jr. Elected As New Board Chair Of The Executive Leadership Council

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Shelley Stewart Jr. is a dynamic leader whose decades of experience as a senior executive, board member, and mentor have been instrumental in advancing business excellence," said Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The ELC . "We have no doubt that his leadership will help us achieve new milestones in strengthening corporate leadership pipelines, fostering inclusive practices for all, and driving meaningful impact."

With a career spanning over 40 years, Stewart has held senior executive positions at industry-leading organizations, including DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Tyco International, where he was Chief Procurement Officer and involved in M&A strategy, as well as Invensys, Raytheon, and United Technologies (now Raytheon Technologies) where he played a key role in shaping operations, supply chain strategy, and global procurement. As Managing Partner of Bottom Line Advisory, LLC, Stewart has continued to guide organizations in unlocking value through procurement strategy and supply chain innovation.

"The Executive Leadership Council has been at the forefront of cultivating inclusive leadership in global corporations for nearly four decades," said Stewart. "It is an honor to step into the role of Chair and collaborate with our members, sponsors, and corporate partners to drive impactful change."

Stewart brings extensive leadership experience and a commitment to fostering growth. He currently serves on the boards of Otis Worldwide , Kontoor Brands , and Clean Harbors , where he serves on multiple committees. Stewart is a Trustee of Northeastern University and Howard University . At Howard University he chairs the Board of Visitors for the Howard University School of Business. He

serves on the advisory board for its Center of Excellence in Supply Chain Management that he founded. His dedication to creating pathways for students has attracted partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, providing access to career opportunities in business and in particular the supply chain.

Stewart holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Haven and bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from Northeastern University . He is also the co-author of "Straight to the Bottom Line: An Executive's Roadmap to World-Class Supply Management."

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

The Executive Leadership Council represents Black CEOs and executives globally and champions excellence and advancement in corporate leadership.

For more information, visit

.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council