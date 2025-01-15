Mullen Group Ltd. 2024 Year-End And Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKOTOKS, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (" Mullen Group " and/or the " Corporation ") intends to release its 2024 Year-End and Fourth Quarter results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a call and webcast as follows:

Date:

February 13, 2025

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Pre-Registration:

registration link Upon registering, you will receive a calendar booking by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Dial-in:

1-844-763-8274 (for participants in North America) +1-647-484-8814 (International participants) Webcast:



Replay:

Two weeks until February 27, 2025, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/US toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International toll), access code 5413997 followed by the pound key.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Services offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL ". Additional information is available on our website at or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296