Parallel Technologies Welcomes Brian Flander As New VP Of Sales And Marketing

Brian Flander

Parallel Technologies welcomes Brian Flander as VP of Sales & Marketing to drive digital transformation and growth in physical security solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parallel Technologies is excited to announce the hiring of Brian Flander as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With a robust background in the space, Brian brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the team.Brian's career began as an engineer on the IT side, where he spent nearly a decade before transitioning into sales around managed services. His journey continued as a system integrator for almost four years where he gained a deep understanding of customer needs and system operations. For the past seven years, Brian has excelled in software sales, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of SaaS and cloud-based solutions."I am excited to join Parallel at a time when the physical security industry is poised for a significant digital transformation," said Brian. "The industry's shift towards cloud and software integration presents a tremendous opportunity for growth, and I am eager to contribute to this exciting journey."In his new role, Brian aims to leverage his technical background and sales expertise to optimize Parallel's sales processes, enhance customer interactions, and drive profitability. His top priorities include fostering a winning sales culture, networking with key partners, and maintaining the company's strong team culture.Brian is particularly enthusiastic about working alongside industry leaders like Dale Klein, CEO, and Luke Musech, Partner, whose vision and strategy align with his own. He believes that the collaboration will lead to innovative solutions that will optimize customer experiences.Dale expressed his confidence in Flander's ability to propel the company forward. "Parallel Technologies is positioned well for the changing physical security market, and I believe Brian's IT and managed services sales background will be a key catalyst for our growth. His expertise will help us navigate the evolving landscape and drive our mission to deliver innovative security solutions," Klein said.About Parallel TechnologiesParallel Technologies is a leading provider of security technology solutions and managed services. With a focus on innovation and delivering exceptional value, we are committed to securing our communities through intelligent solutions.For more information, please visit

