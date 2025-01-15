Debate On Caste Census Initiated To Divert Attention From CM Replacement Buzz: K'taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 15 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has alleged that the is using the debate on the controversial caste census as a strategy to divert attention from several pressing issues, including corruption, scams, discussions on the replacement of the Chief Minister, and changes in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership.

Speaking to the on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy pointed out that there is opposition to the caste census within the Congress party itself. He said that leaders like Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa have voiced their objections to the proposal.

Referring to the H. Kantharaju report, he claimed that the data presented by it matches what is recently submitted by the Karnataka Backward Class Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde.

"If this is the case, what about the changes over the years?" Narayanaswamy questioned.

He criticised the discrepancies in the data, stating that while the current Scheduled Caste population is estimated to be around 1.50 crore, the report inaccurately represents it as 1.08 crore.

Narayanaswamy argued that the Congress government lacks accurate data and noted that a proper census is scheduled for April or May, which will provide reliable statistics.

He stated that the current exercise is more of a socio-economic and educational survey rather than a genuine caste census.

He added that while he has no objection to such surveys, they should include all factors without bias to be acceptable.

The BJP leader stressed that any implementation should take into account the pros and cons and ensure it benefits the people.

He criticised the government for leaking information and conducting discussions inappropriately.

Narayanaswamy claimed that the Congress is trying to distract the public by raising such issues.

He accused the Congress of "sitting in a glass house" and repeatedly throwing stones at others, creating an environment where anything seems permissible for them.

Highlighting the numerous challenges faced by the ruling Congress party, including corruption scams, leadership changes, and internal conflicts, he reiterated that the government is deliberately changing the "goalpost" to shift public focus.

The BJP has repeatedly asserted that whenever CM Siddaramaiah faces political uncertainty, he brings the matter of caste census to the forefront.