OMNIA Partners Names Josh Raymond Executive Vice President Of Marketing

Raymond will oversee marketing, advertising, and communications to drive growth

at the leading Group Purchasing Organization

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners – the nation's largest and most experienced group purchasing organization for the public and private sectors – today announced that Josh Raymond has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Marketing, joining the company's Executive Leadership Team and reporting to Founder, President, and CEO Todd Abner.

Raymond replaces outgoing Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Scobie, who retired at the end of 2024. Scobie was among the first employees hired at OMNIA Partners during its startup phase 25 years ago and has been instrumental in the company's success.

Raymond joined OMNIA Partners in late 2023 as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

He oversaw the team providing marketing support to the company's network of nearly 2,000 suppliers. He also led all marketing functions for the OPUS e-commerce platform. In his new role, he will focus on expanding the company's capabilities across brand strategy, demand generation, sales enablement, and analytics to help OMNIA Partners better serve its public agencies, educational institutions, and private sector clients.

"Josh's natural leadership, analytical approach to marketing and ability to influence overall revenue growth will be integral to our continued success," said Abner. "We are thrilled to add him to the Executive Leadership Team as we continue to evolve the company into a tech-enabled service provider in the procurement industry."

Raymond's career includes more than 20 years in corporate strategy, product management and marketing leadership roles, primarily in B2B FinTech and SaaS. He has a proven track record of helping large public companies and PE-backed firms grow by developing an aligned go-to-market strategy and upleveling their marketing organizations to maximize sales contribution. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and an MBA from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.

Throughout his professional career, Raymond has dedicated time to community organizations including serving on the Dean's Alumni Advisory Board at The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School, the steering committee of the Nashville chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Board of Trustees for one of Nashville's largest private schools.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Todd, our investors and the entire OMNIA Partners team for their continued support and trust," said Raymond. "It's an honor to lead the marketing organization through our next phase of growth. We have incredibly talented and dedicated individuals across the company, and I have no doubt we can fundamentally change the procurement industry."

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets.





