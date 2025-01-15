Thoughtspot Launches Analyst Studio, Empowering Data Teams To Accelerate Data Readiness For AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built for teams using Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks, Analyst Studio unlocks and unifies data, accelerating speed to insight while lowering costs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the AI-native Intelligence Platform, has launched Analyst Studio , the creator space that empowers data teams to get data ready for AI and analytics, manage cloud costs, seamlessly switch between ad-hoc analysis and advanced data science, and focus on driving strategic impact-all within a unified, flexible, and integrated platform. Analyst Studio is now generally available as an add-on option to ThoughtSpot Cloud customers using either ThoughtSpot Analytics or ThoughtSpot Embedded , as well as new customers.

Analyst Studio is purpose-built to empower data analysts to boost productivity and drive strategic impact within their organizations. By tackling key challenges such as slow time-to-value, data silos, high cost of analytics due to multiple tools, and lack of advanced technical capabilities like SQL, Python, and R, Analyst Studio transforms data analysts into catalysts for business success. The addition of Analyst Studio to the ThoughtSpot platform ensures our customers have access to a complete intelligence platform that delivers insights at the speed of thought, by adding a creator space to amplify market-leading business user capabilities such as Liveboards that offer a live and fully interactive view of your data, and Spotter , the agentic AI analyst that brings the analytical and reasoning skills of a data analyst to every user.

In the age of AI, the role of the analyst has evolved beyond preparing data and building dashboards and become more pivotal to business operations. While AI is enabling business users to extract more insights than ever before, the accuracy, relevance, integrity of the AI data foundation relies on the expertise of the data analyst and analytics engineer to provide business users and the organization the opportunity to trust the insights that are generated, scale business decisions, and move faster every day. Analyst Studio provides the tools for data teams to amplify their impact by empowering the rest of the business to operate and act upon the data assets they create, maintain and scale, while at the same time allowing analysts to focus on more strategic decision support, data science and advanced analytics use cases that drive business outcomes.

“Self service analytics has always been a pipe dream. Analyst Studio has finally made it a reality,” said Kishore Narahari, Engineering Manager at Lyft.

All in on the Analyst

As AI becomes an integral driver of business processes, data teams face mounting pressure to ensure accuracy, speed up decision-making, deepen analysis, and optimize cloud costs, all across disparate solutions. Tedious and time-consuming data preparation is further stressing analysts' resources and impeding their ability to deliver outcomes needed for intelligent business actions. Coupled with fragmented analytics workflows and inflexible data modeling requirements, analysts cannot properly deliver value for organizational impact.

Analyst Studio addresses these challenges through:



Preparing your data for AI: Analyst Studio accelerates your AI journey by simplifying data preparation. Users can connect to, join, and mash up data from different sources using built-in connections to the most popular databases, cloud data warehouses and file types, including Google Sheets. Analysts can use the integrated SQL IDE with AI Assist for faster SQL writing using natural language commands. The workflow is optimized to deliver AI-ready data that can be used with AI agents, like Spotter, enabling timely, data-driven business decisions.

Delivering a complete analytics workflow : Analyst Studio is a fully integrated suite of analytical tools that turns your data teams into a force multiplier for business growth. Analysts can prepare data for AI, perform rapid analysis, and tackle complex scenarios, all within a single platform.. By connecting with your existing business applications, Analyst Studio ensures data consistency and eliminates the inefficiencies of using separate, disconnected tools.

Providing choice to analyze and explore in SQL, Python, and R: Analyst Studio empowers analysts and data scientists with the flexibility to use their preferred tools to do their most valuable work. Analysts can iteratively explore data and perform advanced analyses in the native cloud-based SQL editor, or in industry-grade Python & R Notebooks, which can also serve as data science workbenches and automate workflows in third-party applications. Analysts can also visually explore and profile data within a grammar-of-graphics workflow that allows endless choice in visualizations.

Managing cost and performance : Analyst Studio provides choice for data leaders seeking to optimize cloud costs, providing data management on your terms. Analyst Studio's extract solution, Datasets, allows users to work with periodic cached data snapshots or live source data connections. This enables more optimized performance, reduced load on data sources, and controlled data refresh schedules. With Datasets, analysts can create prototypes before committing to large-scale initiatives aimed at developing production-grade models or pipelines, ensuring robust solutions before resource-intensive development. Maximizing the ROI from your cloud data platforms : Analyst Studio integrates seamlessly with leading cloud data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks and Google BigQuery for iterative, exploratory analysis and business logic development using tools like schema browsing, a native SQL IDE with support for DDL operations, and built-in visual data exploration and data profiling tools. Beyond that, data teams can develop and orchestrate complex data workflows that access the full power of their data ecosystem, for example by accessing Snowpark from the built-in Python Notebook.



“With the introduction of Analyst Studio, ThoughtSpot is delivering a complete end-to-end analytics workflow solution within the ThoughtSpot platform. Data analysts are empowered to independently prepare and explore data, data scientists can produce and distribute models to the broader organization, and business users can consume insights in natural language, all within the same platform. Analyst Studio is providing ThoughtSpot customers with much needed agility in the age of AI analytics," said Mike Leone, Practice Director and Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

“We're incredibly excited to launch Analyst Studio, a game-changer for businesses looking to unlock the true potential of AI. In today's rapidly evolving landscape, it's not enough to have data, you need to be able to quickly prepare and analyze it to fuel intelligent action,” said Ketan Karkhanis, CEO at ThoughtSpot.“Analyst Studio empowers modern data teams to turbocharge data readiness with enhanced workflows and dramatically improve performance. This means faster insights, and ultimately, real ROI from you AI and cloud data investments. With Analyst Studio, we're making the data analyst the superhero, and putting the power of AI into the hands of every user.”

"At ThoughtSpot, we believe analysts are creators, and not just report builders. Analyst Studio empowers them to embrace that role fully,” said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer at ThoughtSpot. "We're giving analysts the tools to create AI ready data, uncover deeper insights faster, and drive greater business impact. By unifying data management, clicks, code, and conversations through visualizations and agentic AI, we deliver a complete intelligence platform for all your business data."

Analyst Studio is available today for customers of ThoughtSpot Analytics and ThoughtSpot Embedded. Ready to empower your analysts? Learn more today .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-native Intelligence Platform for every enterprise. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by empowering everyone to explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently generate answers from their business data at every point of decisioning. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , enable users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Hilton Worldwide, Huel and Capital One rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

PR Contact:

Lindsay Noonan

Director of Communications, ThoughtSpot

...