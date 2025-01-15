Nurturing This Trait Could Bolster Kids' Confidence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) These findings are part of a Crayola-commissioned study conducted by YouGov of 702 6- to 12-year-olds that explored the connection between creativity and the development of essential life skills. The study revealed that when faced with challenges, children most often rely on their own creative ideas rather than depending on others or giving up. This instinct to turn inward for solutions demonstrates a natural tendency toward creative problem-solving.

More specifically, the study found 92% of participants believe being creative boosts their confidence, and 6 in 10 said participating in a creative activity gives them a sense of pride. What's more, 65% of children shared that engaging in a creative activity makes them feel happy and excited to participate.

"Creative activities help children recognize their unique talents and develop a deeper belief in their abilities – giving children an incredible sense of joy and accomplishment," said Cheri Sterman, senior director of education, Crayola. "By prioritizing creativity, we not only enhance children's immediate happiness and sense of pride but also equip them with the confidence and skills they need for future challenges."

The study supports the premise of Crayola's Campaign for Creativity , an advocacy initiative championing the importance of childhood creativity as a critical life skill that empowers kids to reach their full potential and encouraging adults to nurture that creativity.

Parents and caregivers play a critical role in incorporating creative moments into their child's day, whether it's in a traditional form of artwork or reflected in a wide range of other activities, including storytelling, drama, dance, music and even sports.

Notably, more than half of survey participants (53%) shared they wished they could spend more time expressing themselves creatively with a parent or caretaker.



"Engaging in creative activities together is a powerful way for parents and children to strengthen their bond while helping children grow into confident, capable individuals," Sterman said.

As a parent, you can tap into programs such as Crayola Creativity Week to gather ideas and inspiration for nurturing creativity that promotes development of essential life skills, including:

Self-Expression:

Engaging in creative activities allows children to express their thoughts, feelings and identities. This expression helps them better understand themselves and fosters a sense of ownership over their ideas and creations.

Confidence:

Sparking creative moments with kids allows them to build their confidence through self-expression, idea exploration and problem solving. This, in turn, empowers them to tackle challenges, think independently and develop resilience.

Problem Solving:

In the study, children reported often turning to their own creative ideas to face challenges. Fostering creative problem-solving empowers children to navigate obstacles independently.

Self-Esteem:

When children feel free to create without fear of judgment, they develop a sense of accomplishment and pride in their work, which can strengthen their self-esteem. Creative activities also help them recognize their unique talents and develop a deeper belief in their abilities.

Creative Capacity:

The act of creating something can empower children. When they conceptualize and execute their ideas, they realize they have the skills to turn their thoughts into reality.

Resilience:

The creative process involves experimentation and failure. Children learn that setbacks are part of learning, which enhances their resilience. This experience fosters a belief in their ability to bounce back and tackle future challenges independently.

You can discover inspiration for nurturing your children's creativity, including free creativity resources at Crayola/CreativeMoments .

