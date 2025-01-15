Global Viscosupplementation Market Set To Reach $11.31 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.20% Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global viscosupplementation is on an impressive growth trajectory, with its valuation rising from US$ 5.12 billion in 2024 to a projected US$ 11.31 billion by 2033 expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Viscosupplementation, a minimally invasive primarily used for osteoarthritis management, is gaining traction due to increasing prevalence of joint-related disorders, aging populations, and growing awareness about effective pain management solutions. The treatment, which involves injecting hyaluronic acid-based substances into the joint to enhance mobility and reduce discomfort, continues to be a preferred choice for patients seeking non-surgical interventions.Market DynamicsDriver: Escalating Global Knee Degeneration Cases Requiring Advanced Non-Surgical Hyaluronic Acid Injection Modern Therapy SolutionsThe proliferation of knee degeneration worldwide has reached critical levels, with clinics in the United States logging over 560,000 new osteoarthritis consultations in the first half of 2023 alone. Concurrently, orthopedic specialists in Canada viscosupplementation market report performing upwards of 140,000 viscosupplement injections to manage recurring knee discomfort among older adults this year. In Asia, particularly China and India, a combined total of 2.6 million individuals have sought diagnosis for chronic cartilage wear, prompting medical practitioners to opt for minimally invasive interventions. This pronounced upsurge in patients diagnosed with degenerative joint conditions has also boosted demand for targeted therapy solutions, as more than 45,000 sports enthusiasts in Australia opted for hyaluronic acid injections to postpone surgical intervention on their knees. Further accelerating this shift is the rising cost of joint replacement procedures, which average over US$ 42,000 in select private hospitals across Europe.Amid this surge in cases, non-surgical approaches are gaining approval from both patients and healthcare providers in the viscosupplementation market who seek alternatives to lengthy post-operative rehabilitation periods. According to a recent survey among 500 orthopedic clinics worldwide, roughly 80% indicated greater reliance on viscosupplementation in 2023 compared to previous years, though the majority still combine injections with physiotherapy. In South Korea, more than 65 specialized clinics documented a collective 9,000 repeat visits for follow-up hyaluronic treatments after initial success in pain relief. Meanwhile, innovative single-shot viscosupplement have made strides in Swiss hospitals, where 15,000 units were earmarked for trial on patients with progressive cartilage deterioration. Such heightened global collaboration signals a long-lasting uptick in non-surgical interventions, aligning with both patient preference and the practical necessity to reduce strain on operating theaters. Top Players in the Viscosupplementation Market:.Sanofi.ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC..SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION.Zimmer Biomet.SMITH & NEPHEW PLC.LG Chem.LIFECORE.Ferring B.V..Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Product Type.Single Injection.Three Injection.Five InjectionBy End Users.Hospitals.Orthopedic Clinics/ASCsBy Region.North America.United States.Canada.Europe.Germany.UK.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Australia & New Zealand.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Latin America.Brazil.Mexico.Argentina.Colombia.Rest of Rest of America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 