Azercell Empowers Women In Agribusiness

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of its ongoing commitment to foster community development and women empowerment, the leading mobile operator of the country continues implementing its impactful initiatives

One of the winners of Azercell's social projects competition, the "FarmHER" program, led by the "Alternative Communications and Research" Public Association, has officially launched its activities.

The "FarmHER" program is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of women in agriculture, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in the sector. The initiative aims to promote economic independence, entrepreneurial growth, and improved well-being among women in rural areas.

Participants in the "FarmHER" program benefit from essential business education and insights into modern agribusiness trends. Training sessions cover such topics as developing business strategies, accessing and expanding market opportunities, financial management, innovative practices and advanced technologies in agribusiness.

To date, a series of interactive training sessions and workshops have been conducted in Shamakhi, engaging 25 women. The program also provides participants with professional mentorship, ensuring hands-on guidance and personalized support.

It is noteworthy that the "FarmHER" program was selected as one of the four winners in Azercell's social projects competition, held in November 2024. This initiative highlights Azercell's dedication to empowering women and contributing to sustainable development.