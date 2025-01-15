Azercell Empowers Women In Agribusiness
As part of its ongoing commitment to foster
community development and women empowerment, the leading mobile
operator of the country continues implementing its impactful
initiatives
One of the winners of Azercell's social projects competition,
the "FarmHER" program, led by the "Alternative Communications and
Research" Public Association, has officially launched its
activities.
The "FarmHER" program is designed to enhance the knowledge and
skills of women in agriculture, equipping them with the tools they
need to succeed in the sector. The initiative aims to promote
economic independence, entrepreneurial growth, and improved
well-being among women in rural areas.
Participants in the "FarmHER" program benefit from essential
business education and insights into modern agribusiness trends.
Training sessions cover such topics as developing business
strategies, accessing and expanding market opportunities, financial
management, innovative practices and advanced technologies in
agribusiness.
To date, a series of interactive training sessions and workshops
have been conducted in Shamakhi, engaging 25 women. The program
also provides participants with professional mentorship, ensuring
hands-on guidance and personalized support.
It is noteworthy that the "FarmHER" program was selected as one
of the four winners in Azercell's social projects competition, held
in November 2024. This initiative highlights Azercell's dedication
to empowering women and contributing to sustainable
development.
