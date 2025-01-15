Research On Africa's Ports And Harbours Market, 2024: Capacity Expansion And Modernisation Projects Strengthen Port Competitiveness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capacity issues and inefficiencies at South African position neighbouring countries as rising players in Africa's maritime trade sector. Countries like Mozambique, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire are investing in upgrades to address capacity constraints and improve efficiency.

This report on Africa's ports and harbours includes information on maritime traffic, regional maritime hubs, major sea and inland ports, seaborne cargo, port throughout and performance, port development and logistics corridors. There is information on major investments and developments, notable players, corporate actions, security concerns, government support and involvement, and competition dynamics and concerns.

The report includes profiles of 23 companies including South African state-owned Transnet, the Namibian Ports Authority and the Maputo Port Development Company, and global players such as APM Terminals Management, China Merchants Group, DP World, Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM and Bidfreight Port Operations.

Market Outlook

The sustainable development of the ports and harbours sector is key to unlocking Africa's economic potential and integrating the continent more fully into the global trade network. Global seaborne trade volumes are expected to grow steadily. The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement is expected to boost intra-African trade significantly, driving demand for maritime freight. Several countries have strengthened the competitiveness of their ports through capacity expansion and port modernisation projects. With South African ports' capacity constraints and operational inefficiencies, Mozambique, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire are set to play an increasingly prominent role. Africa's economic growth outlook is positive and the development of its ports and harbours sector is expected to accelerate.

Trends

Focus on climate resilience and the need to build and maintain infrastructure to defend against coastal surges, flooding and wind. Focus on developing intermodal transport corridors and dry ports, connecting sea ports to inland areas and land-locked countries. Focus on sustainability, energy and water efficiency, sustainably-sourced materials, and responsible waste management. Greater collaboration between the public and private sectors, with port authorities increasingly concessioning port and terminal operations to private companies. Investment in port modernisation and expansion continues to be dominated by China, with the UAE becoming increasingly prominent.

Opportunities

African ports are well-positioned to take advantage of the increase in maritime traffic around the African coastline. Digital solutions, such as port management software, tracking systems, and data analytics services. Establishing African ports as hubs for green hydrogen fuels. Green energy port projects, including the installation of renewable energy. Logistics and transportation services, including freight forwarding, warehousing and last-mile delivery. Maintenance and repair of containers, port machinery and other equipment. Providing training and consultancy services in port security, cybersecurity, safety standards, operational efficiency and environmental compliance. The development of smart port solutions, including the use of drones for onboard cargo deliveries. The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement provides opportunities for the development of cross-border infrastructure, regional transport corridors and dry ports, and trade facilitation measures. Waste management services.

Challenges

Ageing infrastructure and unreliable, poorly maintained equipment. Complex customs procedures, which delay the movement of cargo. Geopolitical risks, regional instability and other external shocks. Operational inefficiencies and port congestion. Poor coordination in the logistics value chain, which causes delays and inefficiencies. Potential disruptions resulting from disease outbreaks. Security threats to global shipping. Supply chain disruptions persist, but are easing. Weather-related risks resulting in port delays and disruptions.

