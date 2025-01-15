Shiru Launches Global Search For Beverage Partner To Discover And Scale Natural Sugar Replacement With AI-Powered Ingredient Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The future of food isn't about reinventing what we eat-it's about enhancing the foods we already love," said Dr. Jasmin Hume, founder and CEO of Shiru. "We believe the key to unlocking scalable, sustainable sweeteners lies in ingredient innovation at the molecular level, and AI is the driving force behind it. Our has made previously unimaginable advancements possible, and we're ready to partner with an leader to accelerate the feedback loop enabling us to bring validated solutions to much faster."

Why This Matters

The demand for natural sugar replacements has never been higher. With global sugar reduction mandates intensifying and consumer preferences shifting toward healthier, sustainable options, the beverage industry is under increasing pressure to adapt. However, consumers are not asking for radical change-they want the flavors and experiences they already know, enhanced by better ingredients.

Shiru's AI-powered discovery mirrors this evolution, identifying and refining nature-identical sweeteners that offer the taste, functionality, and scalability necessary to meet the needs of modern food systems. By unlocking these innovations at the ingredient level, Shiru enables brands to elevate existing products without disrupting consumer behavior or supply chains.

This RFP represents more than just the development of new sweeteners-it's part of a larger movement to rewrite the future of food by addressing health, sustainability, and taste simultaneously.

The Ideal Partner

Shiru is seeking a partner that recognizes the transformative potential of ingredient innovation and shares a commitment to health-driven progress.

The ideal partner will have:



Global Scale Ambition – A proven ability to commercialize beverages globally.

Technical Expertise – Strong R&D capabilities in food & beverage science and product development. Mission Alignment – A shared vision for sustainability, health, and the reinvention of food from the inside out.

Partnership Framework

Selected partners will gain access to Shiru's proprietary discovery technology through flexible licensing agreements, customizable by geography and product line. The collaboration will focus on scaling validated sweetener molecules, with market readiness targeted for 2026. This partnership model reflects a core belief that transformative innovation emerges when technology pioneers and industry leaders join forces to bring breakthrough solutions to scale - ultimately accelerating the shift toward a more sustainable, healthier food system.

This initiative reflects Shiru's broader ambition to bridge the gap between food innovation and everyday consumption. By embedding better ingredients directly into the food system, Shiru helps leading brands drive change from the inside out-enhancing rather than replacing the foods consumers love.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting shiru/sweetenerrfp/ .

About Shiru, Inc.

Shiru is transforming product innovation through AI-powered ingredient discovery, unlocking the next generation of natural, scalable, and high-performance ingredients. In 2024, Shiru's ProteinDiscovery

platform gained significant momentum, partnering with global leaders across food, beverage, skincare, and agriculture by accelerating ingredient innovation from years to months. Named a TIME Best Invention of 2024, Shiru's technology enhances the products consumers already love-developing natural, scalable proteins, sweeteners, bioactives, and sustainable fats that promote health and sustainability without compromising quality. Backed by investors like S2G Ventures, Nourish Ventures, and CPT Capital, Shiru is scaling commercial production of novel ingredients in 2025 while expanding into industries beyond food and beverages. With partners including Ajinomoto, Puratos, and Griffith Foods, Shiru is leading the next wave of ingredient innovation-delivering scalable solutions that improve products and protect the planet. Visit shiru

and ProteinDiscovery

for more.

