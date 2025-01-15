Tersa Earth Innovations And Precient Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Mining Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tersa Earth Innovations Inc., a pioneering Canadian cleantech startup led by CEO and co-founder Barinder Rasode, is excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Precient Technologies.

“This partnership with Precient Technologies signifies a groundbreaking leap forward for the sector,” said Rasode.“Together, we're harnessing the power of innovation to address environmental challenges while delivering tangible economic benefits to our partners and communities.”

At the core of this partnership is the collaboration with Dr. Bruce Rittmann and his team at Precient Technologies. Their expertise will complement Tersa Earth's groundbreaking TersaClean technology, which combines Microbial Fuel Cells, Microbial Carbonate Precipitation, and advanced Bioprocess Engineering to address critical environmental challenges in mining.

Precient is a biotechnology company launched to enable microorganisms to recover critical materials from waters influenced by mining, refining, and recycling.

Said Dr. Rittmann, who is also Director of the Biodesign Swette Center for Environmental Biotechnology at Arizona State University:“This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to leverage advanced microbial and biotechnological solutions to tackle environmental challenges in mining. By combining our expertise, we aim to create scalable, impactful innovations that benefit both the industry and the planet.”

Added Rasode:“The future of mining lies in sustainable practices, and Tersa Earth is proud to lead this charge. With Precient Technologies's expertise and our shared commitment to bioscience innovation, we are setting a new standard for environmental responsibility and industry impact.”

Tersa Earth's progress marks a significant milestone in Tersa Earth's mission to transform the mining industry through innovative waste remediation and metal recovery solutions.

The Precient partnership will focus on co-developing technologies to enhance Tersa Earth's existing capabilities. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the commercialization of TersaClean, potentially leading to even more effective solutions for remediating acid rock drainage, recovering valuable metals from mining waste, and reducing carbon emissions in mining operations.

By incorporating Precient Technologies' expertise, Tersa Earth will expand its portfolio to include uranium and selenium extraction capabilities. This strategic expansion will enable the company to offer more comprehensive solutions to clients, further strengthening its position in the estimated $20 billion North American mining waste.

The partnership will also benefit from the expertise of Dr. Bruce Rittmann, a renowned figure in environmental biotechnology who serves as Chairman of the Board at Precient Technologies. Dr. Rittmann is Regents Professor of Environmental Engineering and Director of the Biodesign Swette Center for Environmental Biotechnology at Arizona State University. His groundbreaking work in developing biofilm fundamentals and their application in environmental cleanup has earned him numerous accolades, including election to the National Academy of Engineering and the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize in 2018.

Dr. Rittmann's research focuses on managing microbial communities to provide services to society, including generating renewable energy, cleaning water and soil, and improving human health. His extensive publication record, with over 870 journal articles, books, and book chapters, as well as 24 patents, underscores the wealth of knowledge he brings to this collaboration.

The experience of Dr. Rittmann's involvement through Precient Technologies positions Tersa Earth at the forefront of innovation in sustainable mining solutions and environmental biotechnology.

Looking Ahead

To capitalize on these exciting developments, Tersa Earth is mobilizing a strategic plan that also includes the integration of AI technology through the recent MOU with Silica-X.

Rasode stated,“This partnership with Precient Technologies marks an exhilarating new chapter for Tersa Earth. As a bioscience entrepreneur with years of experience in creating positive social and environmental impact, I am confident that by combining our strengths, we will accelerate innovation in sustainable mining solutions, expand our market reach, and create significant value for our stakeholders and the environment.”

Rasode brings a wealth of experience to her role at Tersa Earth, having previously co-founded HAVN Life and served two terms as an elected Councillor for the City of Surrey. Her background in public service, healthcare, and entrepreneurship uniquely positions her to lead Tersa Earth in its mission to revolutionize the mining industry through sustainable practices.

For more information about this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Fraser Larock

Tersa Earth Innovations Inc.

+1 604-836-1309

...h

About Tersa Earth Innovations Inc.:

Founded in 2021 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia, Tersa Earth Innovations Inc. is revolutionizing the mining industry by developing a carbon-neutral TersaClean technology. The company's innovative approach to waste remediation and metal recovery addresses pressing environmental challenges while unlocking significant economic value in the transition to a net-zero future.

About Precient Technologies:

Precient Technologies is a pioneering company that harnesses the power of nature to address industrial water treatment challenges. The company utilizes a groundbreaking membrane biofilm reactor (MBfR) technology, which leverages the metabolism of naturally occurring microorganisms to remove and capture metals from industrial process water. This innovative approach enables Precient to effectively remove toxic materials while simultaneously recovering valuable metals such as gold, platinum group metals (PGM), Rare Earth Elements (REE), selenium, and uranium. Additionally, the process treats nitrogen and other co-contaminants, offering a comprehensive solution for industrial water purification and resource recovery.