Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Trends And Growth Forecast, 2024-2028: Mental Health, Personalized Nutrition, And Biotics Are At The Fore

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Consumer Desire to Stay Fit and Active is Driving Transformational Growth
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is 2022-2030, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2030 as the forecast period. The research service examines the market by various ingredient types, applications, and regions.
Major ingredient types covered under the study scope are amino acids, proteins, vitamins and minerals, herbs and botanicals, and others. The protein segment accounted for most of the revenue share in 2024, with whey proteins and plant proteins driving most of the growth during the forecast period. During the forecast period, increasing demand for hydration and energy beverages will boost the penetration of ingredients like vitamins and minerals, L-theanine, and amino acids. Growing consumer awareness concerning the importance of mental wellness in physical resilience will boost the penetration of herbs and botanicals such as ashwagandha and Rhodiola rosea in sports nutrition products.
Regionally, our analysis shows that North America held the largest revenue share in 2024 and will likely maintain its position over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific follows with the second-largest share in the global sports nutrition ingredients market. Dietary supplements held the largest share by application. However, we project the food and beverages segment to record the fastest demand growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for sports bars and energy beverages and per capita expenditure on these products.
Key Topics Covered
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Type Segmentation by Application and Region Definitions - Amino Acids Definitions - Proteins Definitions - Vitamins and Minerals Definitions - Herbs and Botanicals Definitions - Others Definitions by Application Definitions by Indication
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
Competitive Environment Value Chain Analysis - Sports Nutrition Ingredients Key Competitors Product Matrix - Amino Acids Product Matrix - Proteins Product Matrix - Vitamins and Minerals Product Matrix - Herbs and Botanicals Product Matrix - Others Recent Product Launches - Finished Products, 2023 and 2024 Key Trends in the Sports Nutrition Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Considerations Pricing Analysis and Forecast Assumptions Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Amino acids
Heat Map by Health Indication Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast - BCCA Volume Forecast - BCCA Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Type Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Protein
Heat Map by Health Indication Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Type - Animal Protein Volume Forecast by Type - Animal Protein Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Type Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Vitamins and Minerals
Heat Map by Health Indication Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Type - Vitamins Volume Forecast by Type - Vitamins Revenue Forecast by Type - Minerals Volume Forecast by Type - Minerals Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Type Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Herbs and Botanicals
Heat Map by Health Indication Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Type Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Others
Heat Map by Health Indication Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Type Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Mental Health in Sports Nutrition Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Nutrition Growth Opportunity 3: Biotics Influence on Sports Performance
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109093680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.