Banana Powder Market Anticipated To Surpass US$1,938.462 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 7.07%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global banana powder is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% from US$1,377.871 million in 2025 to US$1,938.462 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global banana powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,938.462 million by 2030.One of the emerging trends in banana production is the sustainable sourcing of bananas. VSS (voluntary sustainability standards) can help build the resilience of banana plantations and tackle climate change. The VSS-compliant bananas are mainly concentrated in the main exporting countries. India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, and the Philippines offer VSS, the greatest potential to expand as per their size of conventional banana production. Sustainable sourcing can build the demand for banana powder that are sourced and marketed as a sustainable product.According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), in 2023, the top importers of bananas, including plantains, fresh or dried were the European Union and the United States, with an import value of US$3,789.766 million and US$3,147.860 million respectively.Access sample report or view details:By nature, the global banana powder market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic market for banana powder has been surging as the plantation for organic bananas has been in rising demand. Conventional sourced banana powder is largely in demand, especially in the growing economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East countries.By process, the global banana powder market is segmented into freeze-dried, spray dried, and drum dried. Bananas are highly perishable fruits and are very susceptible to losses. Thus, the drying is necessary to reduce the loss. Depending upon the cost and utility different drying processes are applied.By applications, the global banana powder market is segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed , and others. The major application of banana powder has been in the food and beverages market and it is surging at a significant pace due to growing awareness about the health benefits of banana powder. Further, animal farming has a notable share in the banana powder propelled by the rising animal farm industry.By distribution channel, the global banana powder market is segmented into online and offline. The online market has been witnessing a transformation in the last decade. This is driven by a combination of factors, widespread use of smartphones has empowered consumers to shop online, breaking down geographical barriers and revolutionizing the retail experience.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the banana powder market is growing significantly. In the region, India is among the major players of banana powder in terms of production and consumption as well. As per banana powder export data in India, global banana export shipments were 68.6K, with 1,627 exporters shipping to 2,490 international buyers. India is the top producer of banana powder. It holds around 26% of total global banana powder production. It is estimated to produce over 30 million tonnes of banana powder every year. The top 5 banana powder-producing states in India are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global banana powder market that have been covered are Dr. Food Nutri, Aarkay Food Products Ltd., National Food 'N' Spices, Medikonda Nutrients, Mevive International, Saipro Biotech Private Ltd, Vinayak Corporation, Taj Agro International, and Go Green Agri Solutions.The market analytics report segments the global banana powder market as follows:.By NatureoOrganicoConventional.By ProcessoFreeze DriedoSpray DriedoDrum Dried.By ApplicationsoFood and BeverageoCosmeticsoPharmaceuticalsoAnimal FeedoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Dr. Food Nutri.Aarkay Food Products Ltd..National Food 'N' Spices.Medikonda Nutrients.Mevive International.Saipro Biotech Private Ltd..Vinayak Corporation.Taj Agro International.Go Green Agri SolutionsExplore More Reports:.Global Cocoa Powder Market:.Coffee Bean Market:.Global Milk Powder Market:

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.