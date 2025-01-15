Crispy Green Inc. Appoints CPG Veteran James Curley As Fractional VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In his new role, Curley will spearhead Crispy Green's sales strategy, aligning it with its broader objectives. He will oversee sales operations, foster customer relationships, and optimize the company's sales team and broker to achieve ambitious growth goals.

Curley's distinguished career includes leadership roles at Springfield Creamery, The Tofurky Company, Nutpods, Mamma Chia, Giorgio Foods, and Premier Valley Foods. He successfully launched and scaled startup brands like Lesser Evil Snacks, Good Earth Teas, Overlake Foods, Modern Foods, and MexiSnax. Many of these brands reached milestones such as strategic acquisitions or significant growth investments, making Curley a sought-after expert in the natural, organic, and specialty food sectors.

"James brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the CPG landscape," said Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green Inc. "His proven ability to drive growth and navigate the complexities of our industry makes him the ideal partner as we enter this exciting phase of expansion. "I'm confident that James will play a crucial role in leading Crispy Green's sales strategy and execution, including developing and preparing our sales team and broker network for the new challenges ahead."

Curley expressed his enthusiasm for joining Crispy Green, stating, "I'm honored to work alongside Angela and her exceptional team to expand Crispy Green's market presence. The Crispy Fruit products

are a perfect blend of innovation and simple ingredients-and they're absolutely delicious! I'm excited to help more people discover their next favorite snack brand! – Crispy Green!"

For more information about Crispy Green and Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks, visit crispygreen/ .

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green®

delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy FruitTM as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy FruitTM is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy FruitTM line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).

