Aurigo Software Unveils Lumina, First-Of-Its-Kind AI Platform For Capital Owners

Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced

the launch of Aurigo Lumina , the company's artificial intelligence designed to amplify capabilities across its suite of products. Lumina will enhance the way users retrieve, collate, and make decisions regarding critical capital program data. The Lumina platform launches with two major applications, Lumina GPT and Lumina Analytics, which provide nuanced insights, ensure predictability, and improve overall productivity.

The natural complexity of large infrastructure and facility projects, coupled with the proliferation of modern cloud and mobile tools geared toward capital owners, has led to an increase in siloed data and the fragmentation of critical files and documents across multiple systems. Despite

the use of project management tools, locating and validating information remains challenging. Additionally, insufficient monitoring often results in inaccurate budget and schedule estimates that cause unexpected overruns.

"Lumina is a game-changer for infrastructure owners, transforming how they leverage data with advanced insights, analytics, and AI-driven searches," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "This launch of our AI copilot for Aurigo Masterworks is a key step in our mission to enable smarter planning, better building, and a brighter future."

Lumina will drive scalable benefits to customers working with Aurigo's existing products, including the company's flagship capital program management suite, Masterworks . Lumina GPT utilizes generative AI and natural language processing to streamline data and document searches, providing teams with quick and secure access to essential project resources, which enhances project execution. The core features of the product include:



Natural language search: Enables intuitive exploration of files and records

Generative AI:

Refines and summarizes search results Critical insights:

Highlights key information across multiple documents

Lumina Analytics applies machine learning to analyze patterns in both real-time and historical findings, improving schedule and budget accuracy for each new project while helping teams proactively address risks and ensure reliable project outcomes. The product offers the following features:



Data monitoring:

Uses AI to uncover inaccuracies in budgets and schedules

Risk analysis:

Tracks potential timeline variances and budget overruns Actionable suggestions:

Recommends strategies to mitigate, if not wholly eliminate, errors

Aurigo plans to expand the Lumina platform with additional AI-powered products in 2025 and beyond. Advanced risk management capabilities that focus on real-time risk scoring and trend analysis across an entire capital project portfolio will be available by mid-year. With the AI market in construction expected to reach $4.51 billion by 2026, these advancements align with industry trends and the increasing demand for modern technologies in the public sector. Aurigo's customers include some of the largest infrastructure and facility owners in North America, including federal agencies, departments of transportation, water authorities, and private owners.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at .

