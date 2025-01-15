Tradecentric Launches Formalized Shopify B2B Connector And Customer Knowledge Base

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Highlights from the Q4 product release include an enhanced connector for Shopify B2B users, TradeCentric Knowledge Base, enhanced Standard Support and more

TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions enabling seamless integration and between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announced its latest quarterly product release. This release features powerful tools designed to enable seamless integration for Shopify B2B users, strengthen operational efficiency and offer a more robust self-service experience for TradeCentric customers.

A highlight of this quarter's release is TradeCentric's Shopify B2B Connector, which provides Shopify B2B users integration support for B2B Connected Commerce solutions including PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation, Invoice Automation, and more. The Shopify B2B Connector offers:



Revenue Growth Opportunities: Equips businesses to meet evolving buyer expectations, drive increased sales and strengthen competitive positioning.

Streamlined Integration: Simplifies complex integration processes, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing implementation time. Seamless Buying Experiences: Enables businesses to create frictionless purchasing journeys that delight customers and build loyalty.

"We're excited to launch the TradeCentric Shopify B2B Connector, a solution aimed at streamlining transactions between buyers and suppliers," said Steve Frechette, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TradeCentric. "Our goal is to deliver enhancements that not only simplify integration processes but also make them more scalable and results-oriented, helping our customers achieve greater efficiency and success."

Other key highlights of the product release include:



TradeCentric Knowledge Base: This intuitive, self-service hub empowers customers to quickly access helpful resources and relevant information. With powerful search functionality, product-specific browsing, and features like related article suggestions and article ratings, users can easily find answers to their questions, more efficiently problem-solve, and resolve issues without needing to contact support.

Enhanced Standard Support: We have launched an upgraded Standard Support offering, setting a new benchmark for B2B Connected Commerce support. This enhanced service provides unmatched flexibility, visibility, and reliability, raising the bar for support in the industry. Our new Standard Support includes faster response times, access to phone and live chat, and a dedicated analyst for personalized, consistent service. Customers also gain a user-friendly dashboard to track support tickets and benefit from regular reviews with a support leader to drive continuous improvement. TradeCentric Analytics Usability Upgrades: Enhancements to Analytics include a more intuitive and action-oriented interface that improves data visibility, decision-making and reduces time spent navigating the platform.

Quarterly connector compatibility testing has been completed, featuring key updates for Salesforce Winter 25, WooCommerce for WordPress 6.7, and Adobe Commerce 2.4.8-beta1.

For more information on this release, register for our upcoming Product Webinar update on Wednesday, February 5 at 1PM ET.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric .

