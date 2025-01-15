Associa New York Announces Promotion Of Kristine Bates To Branch Vice-President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York is thrilled to announce the of Kristine Bates to the position of Branch Vice-President, effective January 2025. A dedicated and accomplished professional, Kristine has been a valued member of the Associa New York team for approximately seven years.

In her previous role as Community Director, Kristine split her expertise equally between operations and sales, serving as both a Community Association Manager and Business Development Manager. Her ability to seamlessly balance these responsibilities has been instrumental in delivering exceptional service to clients and fostering growth within the organization.

Kristine's commitment to professional development was further underscored in 2024 when she successfully completed extensive coursework through the Community Associations Institute (CAI), earning the prestigious Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation in December. The PCAM designation is recognized as the highest professional credential for community association managers nationwide.

Adding to her impressive list of achievements, Kristine was recently appointed President of the Hudson Valley Chapter of CAI. As a long-time volunteer and active participant in the organization, she has served on the Social Committee and will enter her third year as a board member in 2025. Her leadership as President underscores her dedication to advancing the community management profession.

"We are immensely proud of Kristine and all that she has accomplished through her determination and hard work," said Dianne Feinstein, Branch President of Associa New York. "Her expertise and leadership will undoubtedly drive our team and clients in the Hudson Valley region toward continued success. We look forward to the impact she will make in her new role."

Reflecting on her promotion, Kristine shared,“I'm honored to step into this new position and continue working alongside such an incredible team. I am excited to leverage my experience to further serve our clients and foster growth within the Hudson Valley region.”

Associa New York congratulates Kristine on her well-deserved promotion and looks forward to her continued contributions to the success of the company and the community association industry.

