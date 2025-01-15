Global Video Encoder Market Projected To Surpass US$2.07 Billion By 2030 At A 3.95% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global encoder to grow at a 3.95% CAGR reaching a market size of US$2.06 billion in 2030 from US$1.70 billion in 2025.

- AnalystNOIDA, INDIA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global video encoder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.067 billion by 2030.Video encoding consists of an analog video signal being converted into a digital signal for viewing purposes and sending it through a decoder. Encoders are found attached to a device such as a video camera, and the streams are sent using an IP-based network like the internet, intranet, or LAN, among others. Then, to see a live image or video, one needs Internet access via any web browser. Video encoders are classified according to the number of channels such as 1-channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, 8-channel, 16-channel, and more. Most are classified as either single or multiple-channel encoders. Video encoders primarily have enabled online video viewing which is utilized in many applications.The global video encoder market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing demand for video content from different sources and advancements in video streaming technologies such as 4K, 8K, and HDR. Apart from that, the rise in cloud-based video services, an increasing number of IoT devices generating a huge amount of video data, and security have boosted this market. While the demand for effective encoding for its storage and transmission is increased by safety surveillance and other applications, most of the growing demand for cloud-based video services applies to innovative, scalable, flexible video encoding solutions is also contributing to the growth of the market.With the emergence of the global video encoder market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in March 2024, VITEC launched a brand new tilted device, MGW-Diamond H 4K HDMI encoder to the ISE 2024. VITECH announced the latest edition of EP6 endpoint, which provides IPTV applications that extend the HEVC encode and decode product line for VITEC.Access sample report or view details:By type, the global video encoder market can be classified into rack-mounted, standalone, and others. The global market for video encoders will be dominated by rack-mounted encoders, which can hold more than an average number of high-volume streams altogether; thus, making it applicable for an extensive variety of deployments such as data centers, broadcast studios, and surveillance networks. This modular design is also beneficial for easy expansion and customization, meeting the ever-changing requirements of different industries. The increased demand for these types of encoders will be attributed to the rising need for high resolution in video, assisted proliferation of video services through cloud networking, and recent advancements in video analytics applications like object detection and facial recognition, which necessitate high-quality video streams.The global video encoder market is segmented by channel into single-channel and multi-channel. The multi-channel encoders will contribute majorly to this market around the globe as the demand for high-density processing of video increases across all possible industries such as surveillance and security, broadcast media, and data centers. For example, large-scale systems like video surveillance generally demand numerous cameras; broadcast and streaming services would rely on multi-channel encoders to yield high-quality content, and data centers would be potential users in terms of massive amounts of video-data processing and would need high-capacity multi-channel encoders for large amounts of surveillance, streaming, and conference video.The global video encoder market is segmented by application into surveillance and broadcasting. Rising demand from various fields such as government, retail, residential, and transport areas has made the surveillance market forecast to dominate the overall global market for video encoders. The growth can mainly be attributed to urbanization and population growth. This is also attributed to the advancement of technology such as high-resolution cameras and cloud platforms and increased terrorism and crime concerns.Based on geography, the North American region of the global video encoder market is growing significantly due to the presence of key players, the early penetration of advanced technologies like 4K/8K video and cloud-based services, AI-powered video analytics, and increasing surveillance and security demands. All these contribute to the cumulative growth of the regional market for video encoders. This region's highly developed telecommunications infrastructure is beneficial for the application of high-bandwidth video encoding solutions. Furthermore, the region's strong infrastructure facilitates the deployment of advanced surveillance systems across various sectors, such as government, commercial, and residential.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global video encoder market have been covered as Bitmovin Inc. and IRIS, Pelco Corporate, Biamp System, and Related Re, among others.The market analytics report segments the global video encoder market as follows:.By TypeoRack MountedoStandaloneoOthers.By ChanneloSingle ChanneloMulti-Channel.By ApplicationoBroadcastingoSurveillance.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bitmovin Inc..Hikvision.IRIS.Telestream.Pelco Corporate.Axis Communications.Biamp System.CISCO.Related ReExplore More Reports:.Video Streaming Software Market:.Digital Signal Processors Market:.Video Surveillance Market:

