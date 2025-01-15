Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Announces Preliminary Results From Phase 2 Clinical Trials Of SJP-002C For Upper Respiratory Infections/COVID-19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam is excited to announce the preliminary results from its recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SJP-002C, a therapeutic for the of Upper Respiratory Infections such as COVID-19.

Key Highlights of the Trial Results:



Safety: SJP-002C demonstrated an exceptional safety profile, with no adverse events reported during the trial period, highlighting its potential as a safe therapeutic option for COVID-19. Efficacy: The therapeutic significantly improved symptom reduction during the critical early stages of treatment, particularly on days 1 and 2.

What These Results Mean

These findings reinforce SJP-002C's promise as a groundbreaking therapeutic for COVID-19 and Upper Respiratory Infections, demonstrating both safety and early efficacy. While further studies are needed to validate its statistical and clinical significance, the trial results encourage continued development and exploration of the therapeutic's broader potential.

"The strong safety profile and early symptom improvements are promising indicators of SJP-002C's potential to make a meaningful impact in COVID-19 care," said Jackie Iversen RPh MS, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder, Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "We are energized by these results and remain committed to refining the efficacy of this therapeutic to serve a broader population."

Next Steps

Sen-Jam is actively reviewing additional clinical data to deepen its understanding of SJP-002C's performance and efficacy. The company is also exploring opportunities for follow-up studies that could expand the scope of the therapeutic's application to broader patient populations and conditions.

Join Us at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's leadership team is attending the prestigious JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco this week. The company invites partners, investors, and stakeholders to connect, learn more about its innovative pipeline, and explore partnership opportunities. Together, we can shape the future of healthcare. To learn more about Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's vision and mission, visit

wefunder/senjam .

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical: Revolutionizing Inflammatory and Metabolic Care

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical ("Sen-Jam") is pioneering a revolutionary approach to addressing chronic inflammation and metabolic disorders with its proprietary "Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies" (PAIR) technology. By working in harmony with the body's innate immune system, Sen-Jam's precision remedies target inflammation at its source, mitigating systemic risks associated with chronic conditions without suppressing immune responses.

As a leader in innovative healthcare, Sen-Jam is delivering treatments that enhance metabolic health, promote vitality, and extend health spans. The company is redefining how the world heals by focusing on solutions that balance cutting-edge science with the body's natural resilience.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Christine Leonard

[email protected]

781-913-1902

SOURCE Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

