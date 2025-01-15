Adani Foundation at ACC Gagal transforms water supply for farmers in Ropa village with irrigation channel

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, in partnership with the Adani Foundation along with support from NABARD, has improved irrigation facilities in Ropa village, Himachal Pradesh. Under the Dhounkothi Panjgain Watershed Development Project, a 639-metre concrete irrigation channel, known locally as a ‘kuhl’, has been built to prevent water wastage and ensure timely water supply for 14 farmers, benefiting their 2.3 hectares of farmland.



ACC, along with Adani Foundation, played a pivotal role in providing technical expertise and project execution to replace traditional kacha ‘kuhls’ with sustainable pucca channels. This initiative included vital components including check dams and water-drop structures to maximise water conservation and distribution efficiency.



Farmers from Ropa village, including Ravi Thakur, now enjoy timely irrigation and improved crop yields, with maize and wheat production rising by over 10%. Thakur said, “With water now able to be evenly distributed across all our fields, ACC and the Adani Foundation have truly changed our farming prospects.”



ACC and the Adani Foundation’s commitment to empowering rural communities and promoting sustainable farming practices is highlighted through such initiatives, not just in Himachal Pradesh and across the nation.







