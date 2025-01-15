Branchout Food Projects $9 Million In H1 2025 Revenue, Highlighted By $4 Million From Nation’S Largest Warehouse Club

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough Multi-Product, Multi-Region Expansion: Nation's Largest Warehouse Club Expands Multiple Products Across Four Regions for Transformational Growth

Key Highlights:



H1 Revenue Surge: Projecting $9M in total revenue, up 218% from the prior year, with strong momentum expected throughout 2025.

Nation's Largest Warehouse Club: Expands BranchOut's product count and regional footprint across four major markets, driving $4M in H1 sales.

Peru Facility Fully Operational: BranchOut celebrates the shipment of its first three containers, with three GentleDryTM production lines now running and exceeding $40M in annual capacity. Positive Cash Flow: On track to inflect to positive cash flow beginning in Q1 2025, driven by increased demand and cost efficiencies.

BEND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneer in the patented GentleDryTM dehydration technology, today announced record-breaking growth projections of $9 million in H1 2025 revenue, marking a 218% year-over-year increase. The growth is fueled by $4M from the nation's largest warehouse club, after 2024 sales velocity hit nearly double the retailer's expectations. The strong performance has led to an expansion of BranchOut's product count and regional presence, breaking tradition with a retailer that typically prioritizes single-product offerings.

The warehouse club has committed to four BranchOut products and is finalizing plans to roll out all five items across four regions-a testament to BranchOut's innovation, quality, and unmatched consumer demand. Key expected H1 Club sales include:



Los Angeles Region: Organic Chewy Banana Bites, Bell Pepper Crisps, Brussels Sprout Crisps

Southeast Region: Pineapple Chips

Bay Area Region: Bell Pepper Crisps Texas Region: Crunchy Strawberry Halves, Bell Pepper Crisps, Brussels Sprout Crisps

Additionally, new partnerships in the Midwest and Northeast regions are paving the way for further growth later this year.“This transformative expansion with one of the nation's most prestigious retail platforms highlights the value of our GentleDryTM technology, which delivers innovative, first-to-market snacks that excel in flavor, nutrition, and texture,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food.“This partnership not only validates our product quality but also positions BranchOut as a leader in the premium snack category, driving broader market adoption and long-term growth.”







BranchOut Opens World's Largest GentleDryTM Facility

BranchOut's fully commissioned 50,000-square-foot Peru facility, with three operational production lines, is now fulfilling orders at scale. Boasting over $40 million in annual production capacity, it stands as the world's largest GentleDryTM production hub, setting a new benchmark in food dehydration technology.

BranchOut recently celebrated the shipment of its first three containers, a milestone that underscores its readiness to meet significant demand. The factory is already fulfilling substantial orders for the nation's largest warehouse club, the nation's largest retailer, and other strategic partners. Its unparalleled dehydration technology allows BranchOut to produce premium snacks and ingredients at competitive costs while maintaining the superior quality that sets its products apart.

“Our fully operational Peru facility is a game-changer,” said Healy.“It enables us to meet the growing demand for our innovative snacks and ingredients while supporting our rapid growth trajectory. With this facility online, we are positioned to efficiently scale production and continue delivering record-breaking results.”







Transformative Growth and Positive Cash Flow

BranchOut's exceptional performance and operational efficiency are projected to drive the company to positive cash flow by Q1 2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward sustained profitability. With rapid adoption across major retail and ingredient channels, the company's H1 revenue projections signal long-term growth potential in the global premium snack and ingredient market.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan,"“position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

