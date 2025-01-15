Alumni Association of APC Ray Polytechnic celebrates 75th Anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of the college along with their 21st Reunion

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 12th January 2025: 75th Anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of Acharyya Prafulla Chandra Ray Polytechnic, Jadavpur, Kolkata and the 21st Reunion of the Alumni Associationwas organised on Sunday 12th January 2025 at the institute campus.

Eminent theatre personality and veteran Sh. Debshankar Haldar andSh. Siddhartha Majumder, Chairman of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) were the Guests of Honor at the event.

While addressing the inaugural session, Sh. Ashutosh Chakraborty, who is former Principal, and alsoex-student,and Founder and Chief Patron of the Alumni Association of the institute; spoke about the long and glorious history and heritage of APC Ray Polytechnic.The college was established in the year 1950, with its initial name as “Kolkata Shilpa Mandir”. The name of the college is ornate in the name of the famous Bengali Scientist “Acharyya Prafulla Chandra Roy”, who’s values and ethos continue to guide every student and teacher. Since the year 1950 this Engineering College is producing quality Diploma Engineers who have excelled in various fields and are spread across the world, he mentioned.

President of the Alumni Association, Sh. Partha Pratim Sarkar spoke about the aims and objectives of the Alumni Association while Secretary Sh. Bibhas Chandra Jana presented a summary of the year long activities, mentioned the key events of the Diamond Jubilee celebration.

Sh. Debshankar Halder gave a extremely motivating speech, where he spoke about his long and arduous journey as an actor and stage performer. Sh. Siddhartha Majumder highlighted the importance of Technical Education and applauded the contribution of APC ray Polytechnic to the industry and society across many decades and generations.

The event was attended by eminent Academicians, Institute Professors, ex-students who are presently senior professionals in Government and Private sector and entrepreneurs, and current students.Some accomplished alumni members from the Institute were felicitated, and few meritorious students currently studying at the institute were awarded scholarships.

Renowned Bengali folk band “DhamsaMadol” made the afternoon electrifying and all alumnus and their families had lot of fun and fulfillment. Reputed singers from popular reality show ZeeBanglaSaReGaMaPa, Sanhita and Avradeep also performed at the event.

The day was emotional as many veteran alumni members met their batchmates after many years, and some after few decades. As they went around the campus grounds, workshops, laboratories and classrooms; they became nostalgic of their bygone times, the fun, the tensions, memorable events and unforgettable memories made here.

Working president Sh. Prasun Kanti Bhattacharya delivered the Vote of Thanks







