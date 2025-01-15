UN human rights commissioner calls for prevention of future atrocities in Syria

(MENAFN) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called on Tuesday for measures to ensure that the atrocities committed under the Assad in Syria are never repeated.



In a video message posted on X following his first visit to Syria since Bashar Assad's regime fell in December, Turk spoke from Sednaya Prison in Damascus, which he described as "a notorious prison complex during the Assad regime." He reflected on the prison’s grim history, saying it is “haunted by the memories of utmost cruelty” and expressing disbelief at the extent of human suffering inflicted there. "It's unbelievable what human beings can do to each other," he remarked.



Turk added, "I can only hope from the bottom of my heart that this is a lesson for the healing of Syria and for Syrians, but also a lesson for the world that we must never allow such cruelties to happen again."



The UN Human Rights Office confirmed Turk’s presence in Damascus as part of a broader trip to Syria and Lebanon. According to a post on X, he is scheduled to meet with senior officials, civil society representatives, diplomats, and UN entities.



Bashar Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus on December 8, marking the end of the Baath Party's decades-long rule.

