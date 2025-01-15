UN general assembly leader calls for collective effort to tackle global challenges

(MENAFN) Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, emphasized on Tuesday the importance of collective determination and cooperation among member states to address the world's most urgent issues.



"As with all our priorities, we will be measured by our actions. We cannot succeed alone," Yang stated as he outlined his agenda for the resumed session.



He called for unity and support from all member states, stressing, "My team and I intend to 'walk the talk' and deliver on my promises to you, the member states of the United Nations."



Yang highlighted that overcoming current global challenges requires a shared commitment to achieve the UN's established objectives.



Among his key priorities, Yang pointed to promoting peace in Africa, combating the illicit trade in small arms, safeguarding dignity in armed conflicts, eliminating child labor, boosting development financing, and advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through digital initiatives.



He also stressed the importance of multilingualism and women's empowerment, noting that these will be central to his initiatives. In addition, Yang revealed that the guiding theme of his presidency is "Unity in Diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone, everywhere."

