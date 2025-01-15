Qatar Airways Cargo Joins Unisys Cargo Portal Services Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Unisys expands global logistics footprint; enables Qatar Airways Cargo to unlock cost-savings and improve efficiency

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys

(NYSE: UIS ) announces the addition of Qatar Airways Cargo

– the largest airline globally for cargo – to its Cargo Portal Services (CPS) platform. This addition offers freight forwarders immediate visibility into the airline's cargo capacity, enabling easy search and booking of shipments on Qatar Airways Cargo's routes.

With more than 33,000 freight forwarders, the Unisys CPS platform provides air cargo carriers with a global platform to sell capacity to freight forwarders, enabling forwarders to efficiently price, book and track shipments.

"We are excited to welcome Qatar Airways Cargo to our CPS platform and continue our mission to transform the global logistics ecosystem with smart, user-centric digital solutions," said Chris Arrasmith, senior vice president of Enterprise Computing Solutions, Unisys. "Through the platform, we provide airlines with seamless, data-driven tools to improve efficiency and maximize potential revenue. As our platform continues expanding, we remain committed to ushering in this sector's next era of innovation with cutting-edge solutions."

Key Benefits for CPS Users:



Increased Visibility : Maximize cargo utilization and streamline access for global forwarders.

24/7 Access to Capacity Data and Booking : Eliminate manual bookings and reduce response times. Expanded Route Options : Real-time access to Qatar Airways Cargo flights, enhancing operational agility and decision-making.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo said, "As the world's leading cargo carrier, our aim is to offer our customers leading-edge and innovative solutions to book cargo online, in a seamless and swift manner. By adding the Unisys CPS platform to our omnichannel offering, we are enabling our customers more options to book their air freight on our extensive network of more than 60 freighter and 170 passenger destinations."

CPS is one of many cargo solutions offered by Unisys. The company's solution, Unisys Logistics OptimizationTM , is an automated planning and exception management tool that helps logistics service providers improve the way they load, route and stage cargo.

Click here to learn more about Unisys' CPS platform.

ABOUT QATAR AIRWAYS CARGO



Qatar Airways Cargo, the world's leading international air cargo carrier is based in Doha, State of Qatar. It serves a global network of more than 60 freighter destinations and 170 passenger destinations utilising freighters and belly-hold passenger aircraft.

The airline's freighter fleet includes 28 Boeing 777 freighters and 230 belly-hold planes. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network. The cargo airline is the launch customer for the innovative Boeing 777-8F featuring advanced technology, and a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions, with the first delivery arriving in 2027.

As a market leader, the cargo carrier provides high operating standards for the transportation of cargo, with considerable investments in

digitalisation, products, facilities and services. Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to sustainability and giving back to communities it serves through its sustainability programme WeQare, built on the key pillars of sustainability: environment, society, economy and culture.



About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit

unisys

and follow us on

LinkedIn .

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

