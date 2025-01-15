Succeedsmart Founder And CEO Sanjay Sathé Named To The 2025 SIA Staffing 100 North America List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Recognition by SIA validates Sathé and SucceedSmart's ongoing commitment to transforming leadership hiring"

Sathé has nearly two decades of leadership experience in the staffing industry. He founded RiseSmart in 2007 and spearheaded its evolution from a concept based on his personal experiences into a significant disruptor in the $3 billion outplacement industry, becoming the fastest-growing outplacement firm in the world. RiseSmart was acquired for $100 million by Randstad in September 2015.

The experiences from RiseSmart set the stage for Sathé's next venture. Sathé launched SucceedSmart in 2020 as a culmination of his 15 years as a candidate and 15 years as a buyer of executive search. It was clear that the industry was living in the past, had inefficiencies, and was ripe for disruption.

SucceedSmart is the world's first AI-led leadership hiring platform and is disrupting the $22 billion global executive recruitment industry with its powerful blend of AI precision and human expertise.

SucceedSmart continually super-aggregates millions of executive profiles across the web, ensuring all relevant candidates are considered, not only those in databases and personal networks. SucceedSmart uses a proprietary, patented accomplishment-based (rather than skills) algorithm to match best-fit candidates with leadership positions. SucceedSmart's large language models (LLMs) surface qualified candidates who otherwise may have been overlooked by traditional executive search and mass-market hiring solutions.

"Hiring qualified leaders is more important than ever before in today's disruptive and ever-evolving business environment," said Sathé. "Traditional executive search firms and mass-market hiring solutions are no longer effective for leadership hiring. SucceedSmart's powerful blend of AI-led technology and expert human advisors delivers diverse, future-ready, visionary leaders for the modern workforce. I'm honored to be included on the SIA Staffing 100 North America list among such an esteemed group of staffing industry leaders and innovators and look forward to seeing the industry continue to transform in the years to come."

SucceedSmart enables organizations to proactively build pipelines of qualified, diverse leadership candidates for current and future open roles. The SaaS platform and subscription model also offers the flexibility to scale up and down based on business needs without needing to adjust internal headcount. With SucceedSmart, organizations can decrease leadership hiring costs by 70% and reduce hiring time from 4 to 6 months to 4 to 6 weeks.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart blends AI-led precision with human empathy to transform leadership hiring, providing companies with diverse, future-ready talent that embraces change and drives innovation. Our award-winning leadership hiring platform challenges outdated recruiting models, delivering faster, smarter connections between leaders and organizations in today's modern, evolving workforce. Fortune 500 companies, mid-market high growth companies, and VC backed startups trust SucceedSmart to help quickly hire qualified leadership candidates. To learn more, visit .

