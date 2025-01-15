UN announces that it is preparing to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The United Nations announced on Tuesday that it is preparing to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas appears imminent. However, complications remain, including the uncertainty surrounding the border crossings and security conditions in Gaza, which could delay aid distribution. Negotiations in Qatar are underway to finalize the details of the ceasefire. Both mediators and parties involved in the conflict have indicated that the agreement is closer than ever. The truce is expected to include a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.



UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric shared that UN Humanitarian Coordinator Sigrid Kaag has been in discussions with both Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as the Egyptian foreign minister, regarding the ceasefire and aid distribution. Dujarric emphasized that the UN system is preparing extensively for the ceasefire's implementation, but many logistical challenges remain. One of the main concerns is the security of border crossings, which are crucial for getting aid into Gaza. Dujarric acknowledged that there are still uncertainties about which crossings will open and how to ensure the safety of the aid convoys. In the past, armed groups and thieves have targeted aid shipments.



The UN has faced ongoing challenges in delivering aid throughout the 15-month conflict, citing obstruction from both Israel and lawlessness within Gaza. There have been warnings from global food security experts about the looming threat of famine in northern Gaza. Over 46,000 people have died as a result of Israeli attacks on the region. Additionally, the future of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is uncertain, as new laws could restrict its operations in Israel and its interactions with Israeli authorities. The UN has stressed that UNRWA is a key player in providing relief in Gaza.



Despite the difficulties, Dujarric assured that the UN and its partners are doing everything possible with limited resources to assist those in need. However, ongoing hostilities, looting by armed gangs, and continued restrictions on aid entry have hindered relief efforts. The UN is calling for unhindered access to all border crossings to ensure vital aid reaches Gaza's 2.3 million residents, many of whom have been displaced multiple times during the conflict.

