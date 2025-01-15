Better Days Treatment Center Announces Multitude Of Addiction Treatment Center Programs In A Luxurious Coastal Setting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment, is happy to announce it is now offering a multitude of Addiction Treatment Center programs to those struggling with addiction in its premier facility. The facility offers a range of luxurious amenities in a beautiful coastal setting.

From medical detox and inpatient rehab to intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization programs, the high-quality addiction treatment options that have recently launched at Better Days Treatment Center leverage the expertise of its team of experienced counselors, physicians, and addiction specialists to help patients attain long-term sobriety.

“Our drug and alcohol treatment center in Anaheim provides several different treatment options, each of which can be personalized to meet your exact needs,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Addiction Treatment Center .“Having access to this type of support could be just what you need to take the next step towards your recovery goals.”

Some of the Addiction Treatment Center Programs offered by Better Days Treatment Center include:

Medical Detox : Every patient's journey to sobriety must begin with detox. This is when the body gets rid of the last remnants of the drugs or alcohol that they have been abusing. Medical detox makes detox easier to go through as it is supervised by an experienced team of addiction specialists, who will make sure that each patient will remain safe and healthy throughout the process.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) : After detox, an IOP is one of the treatment options available that enable individuals to spend their days at Better Days Treatment Center receiving personalized care and having control over how to spend their nights.

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) : PHPs are very similar to IOPs. They also leave patients in control of their nights while providing them with intensive care during the day. The difference is that a PHP is usually more rigorous than an IOP to help individuals require the necessary tools to achieve long-lasting recovery.

Outpatient Program : Better Days Treatment Center offers an outpatient program that allows individuals to receive personalized care with less structure and more freedom. This makes it a good option for people who have already made some progress with their recovery from substance abuse.

With a range of luxurious amenities, such as a pool, a jacuzzi, two different entertainment centers, and a scenic coastal location, Better Days Treatment Center offers a premier environment for patients to relax and heal while receiving personalized treatment.

Better Days Treatment Center invites those struggling with addiction to take the first step and reach out to its experienced team today at (844) 991-3135.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

About Better Days Treatment Center

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

