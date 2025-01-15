Beat The Looming Deadline By Getting Required W2 To Employees Before January 31

Potential and seasoned clients are invited to visit halfpricesoft to download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck software's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).

A wide variety of features for ezPaycheck payroll software include, but are not limited to:



PDF feature available at no additional cost

Supports multiple differential - pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required) NEW e941 Feature add on (additional cost.)

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Priced at $169 .00 per calendar year for a single installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable and flexible for any size business. To download and test drive,visit Halfpricesoft at no cost or obligation for up to 30 days. Please note: Trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft