Jpmorgan Predicts $14 Billion Inflow For Solana And XRP Etfs In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) analysts forecast a potential $14 billion inflow for and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2025. This projection assumes SEC approval and is based on the success of and ETFs.



The expects Solana ETFs to attract $3-6 billion, while XRP ETFs could draw $4-8 billion within 6-12 months. These estimates reflect growing investor interest in ETFs.



Bitcoin ETFs have already accumulated $108 billion in assets, representing 6% of Bitcoin's cap. Ethereum ETFs have gathered $12 billion, or 3% of Ether's market cap, in just six months.



The crypto market has experienced significant growth since the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in 2024. Bitcoin's price surpassed $100,000, driving interest in ETFs for other cryptocurrencies. This trend has prompted several firms to file applications for Solana and XRP ETFs.



However, regulatory hurdles remain a concern for altcoin ETFs . The SEC has yet to approve these products, citing concerns about market manipulation and investor protection. The upcoming change in SEC leadership could impact the approval process.







Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, predicts 2025 will be a landmark year for crypto ETFs. He anticipates the launch of at least 50 new crypto-related ETFs, including innovative products like covered call ETFs and Bitcoin-denominated equity ETFs.

Cryptocurrency ETFs

Despite the optimistic projections, some analysts caution against expecting demand to match the first year of Bitcoin ETFs. JPMorgan 's Kenneth Worthington observes that the next wave of cryptocurrency ETPs may have limited influence on the crypto ecosystem.



This is attributed to smaller market caps and reduced investor enthusiasm. The potential approval of Solana and XRP ETFs could boost their respective prices. Analysts estimate that XRP's price could rise to $2.62-$2.69, while Solana 's price might increase to $192.5-$197.7.



These projections assume inflows comparable to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. As the crypto market evolves, ETFs are becoming an essential component of diversified investment portfolios.



The success of these products will depend on regulatory decisions, market conditions, and investor sentiment. The crypto industry eagerly awaits the SEC's moves in 2025, which will shape the future of digital asset investments.

