Kearney Appoints Varun Arora As New Managing Partner For Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - Global management consultancy Kearney has appointed Varun Arora as its new Managing Partner for Southeast Asia, effective 1 January 2025, as the firm continues to accelerate growth across the region. Mr Arora succeeds Nithin Chandra, who has led the unit since 2022.







Varun Arora, Managing Partner for Southeast Asia

Based in Singapore, Mr Arora will oversee Kearney's Southeast Asia operations, which span key markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving client impact, expanding market opportunities, and nurturing the next generation of consulting talent across the region.

The Southeast Asia unit, which Kearney established in 1990 with its entry into Singapore, supports clients across a wide spectrum of industries. These include technology, telecommunications, consumer goods, retail, healthcare, financial services, energy, automotive, transportation, and process industries.

A Kearney Original with over 17 years at the firm, Mr Arora brings extensive experience in strategic growth and digital transformation. He most recently led the firm's Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) practice in Southeast Asia - the largest practice in the Southeast Asian unit - as well as Kearney's growing Digital & Analytics practice at the Asia-Pacific level. Mr Arora has a proven track record of delivering results for clients across various markets and cultures in Southeast Asia, and growing high-performance teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Shigeru Sekinada, Region Chair of Asia Pacific, said , I am delighted to welcome Varun as the next leader of our Southeast Asia unit. With his deep expertise, collaborative leadership style, and vision for growth, I am confident that he will continue to propel Kearney's success in this dynamic region by promoting a purpose-driven culture focused on enhancing societal well-being. Southeast Asia remains a cornerstone of our Asia-Pacific growth strategy, and Varun's leadership will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and our people.

Reflecting on his new role, Varun Arora, Managing Partner for Southeast Asia, said , Southeast Asia is brimming with potential, driven by its diverse workforce, vast innovation capabilities, and growing economy. I am excited to lead Kearney's efforts in this vibrant region and look forward to collaborating with our clients and the team to unlock growth opportunities and deliver meaningful impact for businesses and communities.

Mr Arora's appointment follows an exceptional tenure by Nithin Chandra, during which the Southeast Asia unit achieved record performance and expanded its presence in new markets. Under Mr Chandra's leadership, Kearney opened its Philippines office in Manila in 2022, and expanded its Bangkok office in Thailand in 2024 as part of the firm's next stage of growth in Southeast Asia. Mr Chandra will continue to play an integral role at Kearney, focusing on strategic initiatives and client growth.

This appointment also comes as part of regular leadership rotations in Kearney's Asia Pacific office, alongside the appointment of Siddharth Jain as the Managing Partner and Country Head for India, effective 1 January 2025.







About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. To learn more about Kearney, please visit





