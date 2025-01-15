Interior Min. Delegation Visits Maritime Analysis, Operations Center In Portugal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- An official delegation from Kuwait's of Interior visited on Wednesday the Maritime Analysis and Operations Center in Lisbon, Portugal to be briefed about its activities and experiences in the field of maritime navigation.

In a statement to KUNA, head of the delegation Brigadier Mohammad Qabazard said that the purpose of the visit is to be informed about the mechanism of the center and enhance cooperation.

He noted that the Portuguese center welcomes any future cooperation and expertise exchange with Kuwait.

On his part, Kuwait's Ambassador to Portugal Hamad Al-Hazeem said that the embassy in Lisbon organized this visit.

Ambassador Al-Hazeem stressed the importance of these official visits between the two friendly countries and to exchange expertise and in the field of maritime navigation especially on security procedures and drug transportation.

He pointed out that Portugal has great experience in this field, as it is Europe's maritime gateway from Latin America and has a coastline extending to 1,800 kilometers, therefore it is responsible for monitoring navigation traffic in cooperation with the rest of the European countries.

He added that the work of the Maritime Analysis and Operations Center, which was launched in 2007 at the initiative of eight European countries, has expanded in recent years to include countries outside of Europe and has partnerships with the most important European maritime and security organizations and agencies. It has also signed several memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the authorities of Brazil, Colombia and Senegal. (end)

fs









MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109092602