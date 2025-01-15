BTG Study: Brazil’S Debt To Hit 86% Of GDP By 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faces significant fiscal hurdles as its nominal deficit soars to one of the highest levels globally. A recent BTG Pactual study reveals alarming projections for the country's economic outlook.



The forecasts Brazil's nominal deficit to reach 7.8% of in 2024 and 8.6% in 2025. These figures place Brazil's fiscal situation among the most precarious worldwide.



Only Bolivia surpasses Brazil in terms of nominal deficit when compared to major global economies. The Brazilian deficit outpaces even the average figures for emerging and developed nations, including economic powerhouses like China and the United States.



BTG Pactual economist Fabio Serrano acknowledges the global trend of increased debt post-pandemic. However, he emphasizes that Brazil's numbers are particularly concerning.



The country's high debt levels and substantial nominal deficit create a more challenging economic landscape. The study projects that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration will oversee an average nominal deficit of 8.2% of GDP.







This estimate covers the period from 2023 to 2026. This marks an increase from the previous administration's 7% average during 2019-2022.

Brazil's Public Debt Concerns

Brazil's public debt trajectory also raises red flags. BTG Pactual anticipates the country's gross debt will continue to climb, potentially reaching 86% of GDP by the end of 2026.



This represents a significant 14 percentage point increase over the current administration's tenure. The mounting public debt poses obstacles for investments in Brazil.



As fiscal control concerns grow, investors demand higher yields to finance the country's debt. This cycle forces the government to pay elevated interest rates, further expanding its gross debt.



Serrano explains that Brazil's high debt cost stems from two main factors. First, investors perceive Brazil's debt dynamics as risky. Second, expansionary fiscal policies pressure demand, driving up inflation and necessitating higher interest rates.



These fiscal challenges have far-reaching consequences. They contribute to the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the dollar, which exceeded 6 reais per dollar late last year.



Market apprehensions about public accounts reflect in the exchange rate, potentially deterring foreign investment. Despite these concerns, BTG Pactual predicts Brazil will meet its fiscal rules in 2024.



The bank projects a central government deficit of 47 billion reais, within the target range. However, uncertainties loom for 2025, with compliance hinging on uncertain revenues and fine-tuning measures.



As Brazil navigates these fiscal straits, the government faces the daunting task of stabilizing debt while fostering economic growth. The coming years will prove crucial in determining the country's financial trajectory and its standing in the global economy.

