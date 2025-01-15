(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Delivers 60 Cars for the Nippori-Toneri Liner Model 330 -- New Carriages to Alleviate Congestion Amid Rising Use --

- MHI has delivered a cumulative total of 75 cars (15 five-car configurations) for the Nippori-Toneri Liner

- Long-type seating and lighter car bodies increase passenger capacity







TOKYO, Jan 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed the delivery of 60 Model 330 railway cars (12 five-car configurations) for the Nippori-Toneri Liner, a new Automated Guideway Transit (AGT)(1) system operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Transportation. This delivery is the result of an order received in April 2020(2) to replace the existing cars from another manufacturer that have been in operation since 2008. With this latest delivery, MHI has supplied a cumulative total of 75 cars (15 five-car configurations) of the Model 330.

The Nippori-Toneri Liner is a public transit system opened by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in 2008. It connects Nippori Station in Tokyo's Arakawa-ku and Minumadai-shinsuikoen Station in Adachi-ku, encompassing 13 stations over a total distance of approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Since the Liner began operations, the number of users - particularly commuters and students traveling to the city center - has steadily increased, consistent with development along the new line, which has led to ongoing challenges in reducing onboard congestion(3).

The Model 330 being delivered this time is of the same type as that supplied by MHI in 2015 and 2019. By adopting long-type seating and a lightweight aluminum alloy body structure, passenger capacity has been increased. This is expected to significantly contribute to alleviating congestion on the Liner and further revitalizing the areas along the route.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to provide high-value-added services tailored to customer needs both in Japan and abroad. Furthermore, through the delivery of AGT - a clean transport mode that emits no CO2 - MHI Group aims to address regional challenges with solutions related to economic development and enhanced transportation convenience in diverse sectors, while simultaneously helping to realize a carbon-neutral society.







(1) AGT systems are a new type of fully automated transport system with electric power drives, used in airports around the world to provide mobility between terminals and to nearby facilities. The system utilizes rubber tires to provide a smooth ride with low noise.

(2) For more information about the order received for the Model 330 cars in 2020, please refer to the following press release:

(3) Press release from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism:

