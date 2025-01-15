Cyber Police Kashmir Issues Advisory On Maintaining Online Decorum
1/15/2025 2:03:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- cyber Police Kashmir has issued an advisory urging all social media users to maintain online decorum and refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying any content that promotes sectarian hatred or disrupts sectarian harmony.
“Cyber Police is actively monitoring social media platforms for any malicious content aimed at disturbing peace. Strict legal action will be taken against violators under the relevant provisions of the law,” Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Kashmir said in a statement.
The SP further appealed to the public to act responsibly while engaging online, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure peace and unity.
“Cyber Police Kashmir remains committed to fostering a safe and secure online environment. Citizens are encouraged to report any such content through the official helpline or email,” reads the statement.
