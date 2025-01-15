Turkish Foreign Minister encounters with EU ambassadors to discuss relations

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan met with European Union ambassadors in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the state of relations between Turkey and the EU.



The two sides reiterated their mutual respect, shared interests, and common values during the talks, according to a statement from the EU Delegation to Turkey on X.



"As Turkey, an EU candidate country, and the EU, re-engage amidst global challenges, the strong foundation of their partnership was emphasized," the delegation added.



EU Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister and EU Affairs Director Mehmet Kemal Bozay also attended the meeting.



In December, Fidan called on the EU to reassess its approach to Turkey’s membership process, advocating for a merit-based system and deeper regional cooperation. He highlighted Turkey’s strategic importance in Europe’s geostrategic landscape and urged closer ties to bolster the region's stability.



Fidan also participated in an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels last August.



Turkey, an essential partner for the EU on issues like climate change, migration, security, and the economy, applied for EU membership in 1987 and started accession talks in 2005. However, progress has stalled over political obstacles created by some EU member states.

