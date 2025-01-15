Finance Innovations: Request For Expressions Of Interest – Issue Of Loan Debentures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finance Innovations Management Pty Ltd ACN 672 016 965 (the Issuer ) is pleased to offer to investors the proposed issue of up to AUD $50 million in fully secured loan debentures for subscription. This announcement comes as part of the Issuer's intentions to expand its funding options and provide additional opportunities for investors. This offer is made to investors who are qualified as 'wholesale investors' as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ( Corporations Act ). The Issuer reserves the right in its absolute discretion to vary the Terms set out below and accept or reject any offer. The details are as follows:

Issuer Finance Innovations Management Pty Ltd ACN 672 016 965 Principal Amount Up to AUD $50,000,000, with amounts to be progressively called across the Term as required by the Issuer. The Issuer may accept oversubscriptions in its absolute discretion. Purpose The Issuer will invest the proceeds of the loan debentures to sub participate in an agreed portfolio ( Portfolio ) of commercial loan facilities to companies undertaking research and development expenditure under the Australian Government's Research and Development Tax Incentive program. Term Up to 24 months, subject to maturity of the underlying loans in the Portfolio. Target Return The Portfolio pre-tax net return (after fees, costs and interest margin share) to the investors is currently forecast at 12% p.a.

The Issuer is seeking expressions of interest from prospective investors for participation in the proposed loan debenture issue to be undertaken prior to 31 January 2025.

Interested investors are invited to notify the Issuer of their interest in the loan debentures, the scale of their prospective interest in the loan debentures and any terms / conditions required in relation to that prospective investment.

An investment summary is available from the Issuer upon request.

Public Offer / Withholding Tax

This notice constitutes an offer to issue debentures or a debt interest for the purposes of, and in accordance with, the "public offer test" in section 128F(3)(d) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth) ( Tax Act ), for the exemption from Australian interest withholding tax.

Investors will be required to make customary representations and warranties about their status to assist the Issuer to demonstrate compliance with section 128F of the Tax Act, including that the investor is not an 'Associate' (as defined in the Tax Act) of the Issuer.

Disclaimer

Nothing in this notice constitutes a representation by the Issuer or any of its related entities (as defined in the Corporations Act) in relation to the loan debenture issue. Investors must rely solely on their own investigations and not on any other information provided by the Issuer in making the decision to participate in the loan debenture issue.

This notice is not provided to any person located in a jurisdiction where its provision or dissemination would be unlawful. Any person who receives this notice in circumstances where receipt of it is unlawful or unauthorised or requires the Issuer to take any additional steps, including registration, must not accept this notice.

Confidentiality

The information contained in this notice and any other information provided in relation to the loan debenture issue must be kept confidential.

For expressions of interest and further information please contact:

Finance Innovations Pty Ltd ACN 670 306 135 ('Advanced')

Attention: Alex Knight

... | getadvanced.com.au