Richarlison Ready For Tottenham Return Against Arsenal

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Tottenham Hotspur will have Brazil forward Richarlison available for Wednesday's clash away to north London rivals Arsenal, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Tuesday.

Richarlison has made only seven appearances this season and has not featured since Nov. 3 because of a hamstring injury.

While his return to the squad is a boost for injury-hit Tottenham, German forward Timo Werner has been ruled out with a hamstring issue picked up during the unconvincing 3-0 FA Cup third round victory at Tamworth on Sunday.

"The only one who picked up an injury (against Tamworth) was Timo," Postecoglou told reporters. "It's a hamstring injury and we're waiting on the results of that scan. In terms of incoming, Richy is available."

Tottenham have won only once in their last eight Premier League games and that was against bottom club Southampton.

Injuries to the likes of defenders Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have hit hard and Tottenham are 12th in the standings ahead of the derby.

Arsenal, who lost to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, have also been hit with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Asked if he had any sympathy for his opposite number Mikel Arteta, Postecoglou said: "I don't know how much sympathy they've all had for me -- I am not sure.

"Certainly I have empathy which is probably a better word. I understand how challenging it is for any team, irrespective of the size or quality. It's where the injuries hit, the areas they hit and the significance of the injuries that all make it challenging, but I am sure Mikel won't let that get in the way of him putting out a team tomorrow that can beat us."

Postecoglou's Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in their League Cup semifinal, first leg last week but a much-changed side struggled to get past Tamworth, needing extra time on the astroturf pitch after the game ended 0-0.

The cramped surrounds of Tamworth's ground meant Postecoglou was in the firing line of the local fans and it was not an entirely comfortable experience as abuse was hurled his way.

"As I said after the game, credit to (Tamworth manager) Andy (Peaks) and his players and the people of Tamworth at the football club," he said. "I thought they did themselves proud.

"90 percent of the crowd were very good and enjoyed the banter. There was 10 per cent who were pretty unacceptable. The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, mate.

"But we're kind of expected to be the bigger person. I would have loved to have turned around and not be the bigger person in that moment, but you deal with it and go on."