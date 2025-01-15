MMU Condemns Disrespectful Remarks Against Companions Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

In a statement, the top religious body of J&K said that recent derogatory remarks reportedly made by an individual against the revered companions of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) are deeply hurtful and unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Srinagar police, in a post on X, said that it has taken congnisance of the derogatory remarks made by certain individuals, who are currently being questioned, and appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

MMU said that the companions of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) hold an exalted status in Islam, and any disrespect towards them is a grave affront to the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and cannot be tolerated.“Such statements are not only against the spirit of Islamic teachings but also serve as a deliberate attempt to divide our community, which has a long-standing tradition of unity and mutual respect in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The MMU added that it strongly condemns such actions and calls upon members of all sects to exercise wisdom, restraint, and mutual respect in their speech and actions.“Islam teaches us to maintain unity and avoid actions that sow discord among Muslims. We urge religious scholars and leaders across all sects to guide their followers towards preserving the sanctity of the faith and upholding the values of brotherhood.”

“We also urge the authorities to take immediate and appropriate action against those responsible for making such inflammatory remarks to prevent further disruption of peace and communal harmony in the region,” it said.

The MMU reiterated its commitment to fostering unity, understanding, and peaceful coexistence in Jammu and Kashmir and calls on all sections of society to reject divisive rhetoric and work collectively towards strengthening our shared bonds.

MMU also urged all to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying content that promotes sectarian hatred or disrupts unity of Ummah.

The Srinagar police while taking cognisance of the matter said that over the past few months, it has been observed that some individuals with malicious intentions have been engaging in sectarian slander on social media, attempting to create division.

“Legal action, following due process, will be taken against all offenders, and anyone sharing or forwarding such derogatory content against any sect will face strict action under the full force of the law,” the police said.

