Staring Blankly At Your Screen? You Probably Have Post Holiday Blues. The Good News Is You Can Get Through It

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Sad, anxious or lacking in motivation? Chances are you have just returned to work after a summer break.

January is the month when people are most likely to quit their jobs after having had time off.

And even though most people experience the return to work blues, the good news is there are ways to get through them. But first we have to understand why we experience them at all.

Holidays often promote idealised expectations of life, such as the freedom and joy that comes from reduced responsibilities and expectations from others.

Unsurprisingly, returning to work clashes with these expectations due to its inherent pressures and responsibilities. This mismatch between one's expectations and reality creates psychological discomfort, or“cognitive dissonance”, which includes feelings of disappointment or frustration.

Cognitive dissonance can also occur when there is a mismatch between perceived identities or roles in life. For example, during the holidays I become“an avid watcher of TV shows I missed throughout the year” and“someone who is readily available to others”.

However, the return to work quickly shifts me to being“productive worker (who has no time for TV)” and“someone who needs to be mindful of how they spend their limited downtime and energy”. Managing this shift can be mentally taxing and quite stressful!

5 ways to ease your back to work blues

Self-determination theory further highlights the importance of autonomy, competence, and relatedness in maintaining psychological well-being.

People often have greater autonomy over their time and activities during the holidays, leading to a stronger sense of control and fulfilment. In contrast, returning to work may restrict this autonomy which in turn reduces feelings of competence and satisfaction.

An abrupt return to a demanding workplace can amplify cognitive dissonance and the negative consequences of reduced autonomy.

According to the effort-recovery model , the holidays are a time for people to replenish their physical and mental resources.

Not having enough time for a smooth transition back into work can make us feel any recovery and pleasure from being away has been lost. This makes us feel fatigued, unmotivated and less able to manage psychological stressors like cognitive dissonance.

Understanding why we experience“return to work blues” can help with managing this very common phenomena. Here are five strategies to make it easier.

1. Ease back into work gradually

Schedule a day between your return from vacation and your first day back at work to unpack, rest, and mentally prepare. If you have already started work, then consider taking the first few Fridays or Mondays off so you have a longer weekend. Also, break down your workload into manageable chunks, focusing on high-priority tasks to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

2. Incorporate elements of your holiday into daily life

Really enjoyed watching TV shows, being out in nature or trying new restaurants during the break? Then schedule time to regularly engage in these activities. You can even organise your next break so that you have something to look forward to.

3. Set meaningful goals

Use what you have learnt over the holidays to set personal and professional goals that align with your values and aspirations. For example, you might have discovered you really value social connection. So you could set a professional goal of connecting more with your colleagues by organising after-work drinks.

4. Reframe your perspective

Celebrate routine by recognising the stability and structure that work provides. You can also focus on the parts of your job that provide you with joy and fulfilment.

5. Maintain connections and prioritise self-care

Share holiday stories with your co-workers to foster camaraderie and ease the transition. Make healthy lifestyle choices, such as adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep to support your mental and physical well-being.

Know that you are not alone in feeling sad or apprehensive about returning to work after the break. However, if these feelings persist or worsen, speak with a trusted friend, family member, call a support line like Beyond Blue , or seek support from a mental health professional such as a psychologist .